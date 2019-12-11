Brighten your day, these memes will.
Baby Yoda might be the one little creature with the power to unite us all.
The tiny, green 50-year-old infant from "The Mandalorian" has not only become a viral sensation since its debut, but has spawned some of the cutest and funniest memes the Internet has to offer. Even non-"Star Wars" fans have been unable to resist Baby Yoda's big eyes, ginormous ears, little brown robe and adorable peach fuzz.
In case you've been living in a Sarlacc pit on Tatooine for the past few weeks, the adorable being is currently under the protection of a bounty hunter on the Disney+ series, where it's simply been referred to as "The Child." It's been dubbed Baby Yoda online because it looks like, well, a baby Yoda.
The actual pint-sized Jedi Master died five years before the events of "The Mandalorian" in "Return of the Jedi," at the youthful age of 900. This new creature, clearly from the same species, is around 50.
Regardless of Baby Yoda's true identity, social media has been flooded with memes of the thing on a weekly basis, as at least one screen grab featuring the little one from every episode has gone viral.
Thankfully, there is only one more episode of "The Mandalorian" to go before this season is over -- and we'll be sure to update this post with more incredible reactions as they come in.
Here are our faves so far and, as always, may the force be with you.
The Look
When ur mom runs into someone at the grocery store and they been talkin by the bread for ten minutes pic.twitter.com/dKVlctMqOZ— Spencer Perry (@TheSpencerPerry) November 18, 2019
Cutest Disney princess I am. pic.twitter.com/phlXLePjkU— Baby Yoda (@BabyYodaBaby) November 21, 2019
little jewish me watching my neighbors put up christmas lights pic.twitter.com/slZqIC4Vnr— Marc (@MarcSnetiker) November 28, 2019
Baby Yoda Listens To...
FINALLY I BEEN WAITIN FOR BBY YODA TO HEAR MY SONG 😭 https://t.co/dwmRVbgSkG— Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 4, 2019
Except I would never switch off that song. https://t.co/tqQXbim7ym— Pedro Pascal (@PedroPascal1) December 3, 2019
Well, it’s officially December 1st... pic.twitter.com/pTVGKYVgc7— Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) December 1, 2019
sry pic.twitter.com/USZjZvKzI9— Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) December 3, 2019
The Cup
Every Mom on Christmas morning watching you open presents: pic.twitter.com/m7hI1qYoVz— Julie Benson (@TheJulieBenson) November 29, 2019
me even though it's 32 degrees outside pic.twitter.com/6NwxFu7f0q— T. Kyle (@tkylemac) November 30, 2019
December 1, 2019
ana de armas at the end of knives out pic.twitter.com/eoL0PoFq2A— alia (@rosamvndpikes) November 30, 2019
“kermit sipping tea” walked so “baby yoda sipping soup” could run pic.twitter.com/WwgIbn00eX— benji with the good hair (@sevenbenjisins) November 30, 2019
December 1, 2019
View this post on Instagram
Oops hehe. How was everyones Thanksgiving?? Hopefully you didn't chop anyone up and put them in Tupperware containers. Check out Thursday's episode for that reference 😜 . . #GinandTerror #ginandterrorpodcast #babyyoda #yodamemes #truecrimepodcast #truecrimememes #memesdaily #babyyodamemes #truecrimecommunity #paranormalpodcast #memestagram #murdermystery
The Floating Crib
Me that entire episode, making sure that floaty crib was still okay #BabyYoda pic.twitter.com/589hoF5LZt— Chris Evans’ Beard (@EvansBeard) November 16, 2019
My Uber driving right past me to wait 6 blocks away pic.twitter.com/LQn6EeVNaF— caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) November 24, 2019
Baby Yoda Plays Hide and Seek
When you hear Mom yell out your full name.#BabyYoda #TheMandalorian #StarWars pic.twitter.com/f4hOj5xTQ9— Bryan Dykes (@BWDDYKES) December 13, 2019
Other Honorable Mentions
powerful pic.twitter.com/WBbZvsWkKP— Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) December 7, 2019
if my future child doesnt look like baby yoda i dont want anything to do with it— Rich Brian (@richbrian) November 19, 2019
Ain’t no laws when baby yoda drinking claws.— Baby Yoda’s Baby Daddy (@brockmclaughlin) December 4, 2019
To end 2019 I got a tattoo of Baby Yoda drinking White Claw.
Enjoy babbbby! pic.twitter.com/jG5MoeBSME
gizmo walked so baby yoda could run pic.twitter.com/1NFpbM6IBm— B (@goth_dog) November 23, 2019
How it feels to see Amy Sedaris cradling Baby Yoda on The Baby Yoda Show pic.twitter.com/SliUdmxJ5f— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) December 6, 2019
