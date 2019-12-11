Baby Yoda might be the one little creature with the power to unite us all.

The tiny, green 50-year-old infant from "The Mandalorian" has not only become a viral sensation since its debut, but has spawned some of the cutest and funniest memes the Internet has to offer. Even non-"Star Wars" fans have been unable to resist Baby Yoda's big eyes, ginormous ears, little brown robe and adorable peach fuzz.

In case you've been living in a Sarlacc pit on Tatooine for the past few weeks, the adorable being is currently under the protection of a bounty hunter on the Disney+ series, where it's simply been referred to as "The Child." It's been dubbed Baby Yoda online because it looks like, well, a baby Yoda.

The actual pint-sized Jedi Master died five years before the events of "The Mandalorian" in "Return of the Jedi," at the youthful age of 900. This new creature, clearly from the same species, is around 50.

Regardless of Baby Yoda's true identity, social media has been flooded with memes of the thing on a weekly basis, as at least one screen grab featuring the little one from every episode has gone viral.

Thankfully, there is only one more episode of "The Mandalorian" to go before this season is over -- and we'll be sure to update this post with more incredible reactions as they come in.

Here are our faves so far and, as always, may the force be with you.

The Look

When ur mom runs into someone at the grocery store and they been talkin by the bread for ten minutes pic.twitter.com/dKVlctMqOZ — Spencer Perry (@TheSpencerPerry) November 18, 2019

Cutest Disney princess I am. pic.twitter.com/phlXLePjkU — Baby Yoda (@BabyYodaBaby) November 21, 2019

little jewish me watching my neighbors put up christmas lights pic.twitter.com/slZqIC4Vnr — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) November 28, 2019

Baby Yoda Listens To...

FINALLY I BEEN WAITIN FOR BBY YODA TO HEAR MY SONG 😭 https://t.co/dwmRVbgSkG — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 4, 2019

Except I would never switch off that song. https://t.co/tqQXbim7ym — Pedro Pascal (@PedroPascal1) December 3, 2019

The Cup

Every Mom on Christmas morning watching you open presents: pic.twitter.com/m7hI1qYoVz — Julie Benson (@TheJulieBenson) November 29, 2019

me even though it's 32 degrees outside pic.twitter.com/6NwxFu7f0q — T. Kyle (@tkylemac) November 30, 2019

ana de armas at the end of knives out pic.twitter.com/eoL0PoFq2A — alia (@rosamvndpikes) November 30, 2019

“kermit sipping tea” walked so “baby yoda sipping soup” could run pic.twitter.com/WwgIbn00eX — benji with the good hair (@sevenbenjisins) November 30, 2019

The Floating Crib

Me that entire episode, making sure that floaty crib was still okay #BabyYoda pic.twitter.com/589hoF5LZt — Chris Evans’ Beard (@EvansBeard) November 16, 2019

My Uber driving right past me to wait 6 blocks away pic.twitter.com/LQn6EeVNaF — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) November 24, 2019

Baby Yoda Plays Hide and Seek

Other Honorable Mentions

if my future child doesnt look like baby yoda i dont want anything to do with it — Rich Brian (@richbrian) November 19, 2019

Ain’t no laws when baby yoda drinking claws.



To end 2019 I got a tattoo of Baby Yoda drinking White Claw.



Enjoy babbbby! pic.twitter.com/jG5MoeBSME — Baby Yoda’s Baby Daddy (@brockmclaughlin) December 4, 2019

gizmo walked so baby yoda could run pic.twitter.com/1NFpbM6IBm — B (@goth_dog) November 23, 2019

How it feels to see Amy Sedaris cradling Baby Yoda on The Baby Yoda Show pic.twitter.com/SliUdmxJ5f — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) December 6, 2019

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photos Getty