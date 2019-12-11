Television By TooFab Staff |
All Our Favorite Baby Yoda Memes from The Mandalorian ... So Far
Brighten your day, these memes will.

Baby Yoda might be the one little creature with the power to unite us all.

The tiny, green 50-year-old infant from "The Mandalorian" has not only become a viral sensation since its debut, but has spawned some of the cutest and funniest memes the Internet has to offer. Even non-"Star Wars" fans have been unable to resist Baby Yoda's big eyes, ginormous ears, little brown robe and adorable peach fuzz.

In case you've been living in a Sarlacc pit on Tatooine for the past few weeks, the adorable being is currently under the protection of a bounty hunter on the Disney+ series, where it's simply been referred to as "The Child." It's been dubbed Baby Yoda online because it looks like, well, a baby Yoda.

The actual pint-sized Jedi Master died five years before the events of "The Mandalorian" in "Return of the Jedi," at the youthful age of 900. This new creature, clearly from the same species, is around 50.

Regardless of Baby Yoda's true identity, social media has been flooded with memes of the thing on a weekly basis, as at least one screen grab featuring the little one from every episode has gone viral.

Thankfully, there is only one more episode of "The Mandalorian" to go before this season is over -- and we'll be sure to update this post with more incredible reactions as they come in.

Here are our faves so far and, as always, may the force be with you.

The Look

Baby Yoda Listens To...

The Cup

The Floating Crib

Baby Yoda Plays Hide and Seek

View this post on Instagram

Xoxo gossip girl @mybestiesays

A post shared by Lola Tash and Nicole Argiris (@mytherapistsays) on

Other Honorable Mentions

