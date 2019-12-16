A ton of stars flooded Kumail's instagram comments to drool over his new bod, too.
Kumail Nanjiani's insane body transformation for Marvel's "Eternals" is the Internet's obsession of the day -- and his wife had one of the best reactions to his makeover so far.
The "Silicon Valley" actor showed off his shredded physique in a series of photos on Instagram earlier this morning, saying he never considered him someone who would ever "post a thirsty shirtless" shot. Yet, here we are.
"My husband works hard for every role he takes, but he's worked hard in many new ways for this one," tweeted Gordon, who co-wrote "The Big Sick" with Nanjiani, after the photos began trending on Twitter. "I'm so proud of him. I always have been."
That being said, she added, "Also, we spent the majority of this past weekend playing Borderlands 3 so don't think he's changed too much."
I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time. So big thanks to @grantrobertsfit who started working with me at the beginning of the year and made me understand true physical pain for months and months. Then, once we started shooting, a massive thanks to @davidhigginslondon and his team (@ellispartridge, @thebeardypt, @tomcheesemanfitness) for training me almost every day and making me strong, limber and injury free. I can almost touch my toes now. (And thank you for forcing me to do cheat meals David.) Matthews Street Catering for their delicious and healthy meals. And finally, the biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year. I promise I’ll be interesting again some day. #thirstyshirtless (Photo by @markupson.) (edit: I left off one very important person: @lancecallahan who trained me for 6 years and helped me build the foundation I could use to do this. Thank you!)
Getting real about what it took for him to transform his body, he said he wouldn't have been able to do it without the help of "the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world."
He added that it would have been "impossible" for him to do it without those resources, saying his trainer really made him "understand true physical pain for months and months." He said the physical demands continued when shooting on the upcoming Marvel film began -- and he also had to keep a close eye on his diet.
Speaking about his wife, he said, "The biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year. I promise I'll be interesting again some day."
Nanjiani's comments were flooded with other stars thirsting for him. "Jesus, take the wheel!" wrote Natasha Lyonne. "Holy. Shit." wrote Brittany Snow.
"This is ridiculous. This means anyone can get fit," added Chelsea Handler.
"Always Sunny In Philadelphia" star Rob McElhenney, who went through quite the transformation himself, also chimed in. "It goes without saying that I support this with every fiber of my being. A gauntlet has been thrown and a new bar set," he wrote. "In related news I have a movie pitch for you about two actors who ruin their comedy careers by getting fit but in the process truly find themselves. I’ll call you right after I fit in the four hour workout I must do now. Bless you."
We'd watch.