Kumail Nanjiani's insane body transformation for Marvel's "Eternals" is the Internet's obsession of the day -- and his wife had one of the best reactions to his makeover so far.

The "Silicon Valley" actor showed off his shredded physique in a series of photos on Instagram earlier this morning, saying he never considered him someone who would ever "post a thirsty shirtless" shot. Yet, here we are.

"My husband works hard for every role he takes, but he's worked hard in many new ways for this one," tweeted Gordon, who co-wrote "The Big Sick" with Nanjiani, after the photos began trending on Twitter. "I'm so proud of him. I always have been."

That being said, she added, "Also, we spent the majority of this past weekend playing Borderlands 3 so don't think he's changed too much."

Getting real about what it took for him to transform his body, he said he wouldn't have been able to do it without the help of "the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world."

He added that it would have been "impossible" for him to do it without those resources, saying his trainer really made him "understand true physical pain for months and months." He said the physical demands continued when shooting on the upcoming Marvel film began -- and he also had to keep a close eye on his diet.

Speaking about his wife, he said, "The biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year. I promise I'll be interesting again some day."

Nanjiani's comments were flooded with other stars thirsting for him. "Jesus, take the wheel!" wrote Natasha Lyonne. "Holy. Shit." wrote Brittany Snow.

"This is ridiculous. This means anyone can get fit," added Chelsea Handler.

"Always Sunny In Philadelphia" star Rob McElhenney, who went through quite the transformation himself, also chimed in. "It goes without saying that I support this with every fiber of my being. A gauntlet has been thrown and a new bar set," he wrote. "In related news I have a movie pitch for you about two actors who ruin their comedy careers by getting fit but in the process truly find themselves. I’ll call you right after I fit in the four hour workout I must do now. Bless you."

We'd watch.