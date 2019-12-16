Every action has an equal and opposite reaction — so said Isaac Newton, and so says Lara Trump.

The President's daughter-in-law claims that the Democrat push to impeach Donald Trump is only going to push him right back into the White House — for four more years.

"It's helping our fundraising, so we say thank you to them for that. We'll take that Christmas gift from them," she said after touching down at Reagan Airport in Washington on Friday.

"The President feels great, and he's looking forward to four more years," she added.

Last week the House Judiciary Committee settled on two articles of impeachment — one for abuse of power, and one obstruction of Congress — revolving around POTUS' so-called quid pro quo of military aid to Ukraine in return for investigations into his political rivals.

One likely-to-pass vote among the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives remains before the President is officially impeached. After that comes a likely-to-acquit trial in the Republican-controlled Senate to decide whether or not he should be removed from office.

According to Lara, who is married to Trump's second-eldest son Eric and is also a campaign adviser to her father-in-law, all the energy spent trying to get him out is only making his supporters dig their heels deeper.

"I think it's only helping invigorate the base," she said, "and the people that love the President are going to get out and vote for him."

The impeachment charges — like the "sham" accusations of collusion with Russia — are "nonsense", she said, orchestrated by "people who thought they knew better than the will of the American people on who should be President."

"I think everyone knows he didn't do anything wrong, nobody's been able to show any proof of anything he did wrong," she added.

Nevertheless, she accepted the impeachment process "unfortunately" must fist play out in full; "but I think it will only ensure four more years for Donald Trump."

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Twitter