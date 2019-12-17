Movies By TooFab Staff |
Death Returns In New Photos from Bill & Ted Face the Music
View Photos
Orion Pictures
Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure -- Where Are They Now?

The photos give fans a look at Death, Kid Cudi and the daughters of our titular Wyld Stallyns.

Is Death looking for a rematch?

After William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan beat the Grim Reaper at Battleship, Clue and, yes, even Twister back in 1991's "Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey," the two find themselves face to face with the man in black in new photos from "Bill & Ted Face the Music."

William Sadler returns in his role for the new film, after previously challenging Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter's characters for their souls 28 years ago.

billted_insetOrion Pictures

In another image from the film, we get a better look at Bill and Ted's daughters. Samara Weaving (right) plays Thea, Bill's daughter, while Brigette Lundy-Paine (left) stars as Ted's offspring Billie. They're pictured with Kid Cudi, who's playing himself in the flick.

"He plays Kid Cudi," director Dean Parisot told EW. "He gets mysteriously thrown around through various times, because all time and space is coming unglued."

billted_insetOrion Pictures

A third photo sees the two stars back in their time-traveling phone booth.

"The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William 'Bill' S. Preston Esq. and Theodore 'Ted' Logan," reads an official synopsis for the movie. "Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends - to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe."

The movie hits theaters August 20, 2020.

#KeanuReeves
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Movies

A Quiet Place Part II Teaser Is Short and Suspenseful
watch sneak peek

A Quiet Place Part II Teaser Is Short and Suspenseful
Charlize Reacts to Megyn Kelly Saying She Would've Made 'Edits' to Bombshell

Charlize Reacts to Megyn Kelly Saying She Would've Made 'Edits' to Bombshell
Jordyn Woods is an 'Incredible Actress' Says Co-Star Jeremy Meeks
exclusive video

Jordyn Woods is an 'Incredible Actress' Says Co-Star Jeremy Meeks
Is Baby Yoda in Stars Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? J.J. Abrams Sounds Off

Is Baby Yoda in Stars Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? J.J. Abrams Sounds Off
Death Returns In New Photos from Bill & Ted Face the Music

Death Returns In New Photos from Bill & Ted Face the Music
The Cast of Cats Was Feline Good at the Film's New York Premiere
View Photos

The Cast of Cats Was Feline Good at the Film's New York Premiere