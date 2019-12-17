Maitland Ward is laughing all the way to the bank when people criticize her career in the adult entertainment business.

The former "Boy Meets World" star, who played Rachel McGuire on the series from 1998 until its finale in 2000, has been making headlines for slowly tip-toeing into the porn business over the last few years. While she began simply sharing photos of herself in sexy cosplay, that evolved into her starring in her first full-length adult feature earlier this year.

And, in a new interview with The Daily Beast, she says she making a killing. According to the report, Ward said she makes five figures a month from just her OnlyFans account. In 2018, she pulled in as much as $62,000 one month. And that's in addition to her features for Blacked.com and Vixen's Deeper.com.

"So when people say she had to turn to porn I laugh, because this is a good thing and I'm making more now," said Ward.

Of her foray into porn, she said that she thought she'd "be more nervous, but I wasn't." She added that "it's been way easier and I've enjoyed it so much more than I'd expected. And I'm good at it. It feels natural to me. If you talked to my younger, more virginal soap-opera self, I never would have seen this coming out of me."

When TooFab caught up with Ward earlier this year, she said she's been "surprised" by the female support she's seen since her career changed paths. "I get girls I went to high school or college or I worked with on some project and they're just like, "You go. I'm so proud of you you're kicking ass,'" she said.

"That really surprised me. People are like, 'Do you get a backlash? Are you shamed?' I'm not shamed. Why would I be shamed?" she added. "I'm kicking ass. I make great money, I make great projects, I'm proud of it. I don't receive that much backlash."

The actress noted that if she were doing more mainstream auditions, she knows she "wouldn't like the things being offered" to her. "What would I be, a soccer mom or something like that?" she asked.

Her latest release, "Drive," is out now.

View Photo Gallery Getty