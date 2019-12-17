Demi Lovato Gets 'Survivor' Neck Tattoo More Than a Year After Overdose

Demi Lovato survived a near fatal overdose last year and has made an amazing comeback, one that she seems to have memorialized in the form of a tattoo.

The 27-year-old pop superstar had her neck inked with the word 'survivor' earlier this week by celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo, who shared his work on Instagram with a black and white photo and the caption, "On a real one."

And sought-after photographer Angelo Kritikos -- who recently snapped Lovato and her boyfriend Austin Wilson showing off his body art -- also posted a gorgeous pic of the "Skyscraper" songstress showcasing her new tattoo with the caption, "My baddie" (below).

Back in July 2018, Lovato was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital after her friends called 9-1-1 for an apparent drug overdose. This past summer, she celebrated a year of sobriety, and just last month gave her first major interview since the harrowing ordeal.

"What I see in the mirror [is] someone that's overcome a lot," she told Teen Vogue Summit. "I've been through a lot and I genuinely see a fighter. I don't see a championship winner, but I see a fighter and someone who is going to continue to fight no matter what is thrown in their way."

"I wouldn't change the direction of my life for anything. I would never regret anything. I love the person that I am today," she added.

The former Disney star has been open about her battles with addiction, mental illness and eating disorders for years, often tattooing words or phrases as a constant reminder of overcoming the struggle.

Lovato has "stay strong" inked on her wrist, "now I'm a warrior" embellished on her back and -- to commemorate her six months of sobriety in January of last year -- a rose stamped on the inside of her finger.

In October, she unveiled a new tattoo in honor of her late friend, Thomas, who died after his battle with addiction.

"Addiction is NO joke -- heaven gained this beautiful angel last night because of that terrible disease," she captioned a snap of the ink at the time. "I'm crushed and will always miss you @sirtruss. If you or someone you know is struggling please know it's okay to ask for help."

