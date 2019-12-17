Julia Roberts was given the seemingly impossible task of choosing between George Clooney, Brad Pitt or Tom Hanks.

During a stop at "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Tuesday, the "Homecoming" actress was asked which of her former co-stars she would pick to be stranded on an island with during the talk show host's popular Burning Questions segment.

"Hard to say," Julia began. "Well, they each provide unique assets to being stranded. I mean -- Tom has done it," she quipped, referring to his Oscar-nominated role in "Cast Away."

"Brad brings more of an element of companionship and optimism," Julia explained.

Clooney, however, ended up on the bottom of the list, as the mother-of-three detailed, "Well, you would just laugh and get super sunburned and just laugh and then -- die."

Julia starred with Tom in "Charlie Wilson's War" and "Larry Crowne." She was in "The Mexican" with Brad and "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind" and "Money Monster" with George. "Ocean's Eleven" and its sequel "Ocean's Twelve" had both Brad and George co-starring with Julia.

Ellen also next wanted to know where Julia keeps her Oscar, which she won for 2001's "Erin Brockovich." Julia hilariously lied at first. "In my parlor," she said barely holding back tears from laughing.

Ellen -- who starting cracking up as well -- asked Julia to explain her 'parlor'.

"Here's what's funny about that answer," began Julia. "It's in a room that has a piano in it, that my daughter plays, that we call the piano room and I thought that might sound pretentious so I said parlor."

Ellen gave a side-eye and said, "So you thought 'parlor' sounded less pretentious -- ok."

Julia kept her hands over her face to hide the laughter and embarrassment.

Ellen then inquired, "We are both known as 'America's Sweetheart,' when are you at your sweetest?"

Julia quickly fired back with a witty response, "When I'm being filmed."

When asked what her favorite job was before getting in the entertainment business, the "Pretty Woman" alum answered, "I worked at a shoe store, I enjoyed that."

