Jordan Belfort has some advice for Tekashi69.

The rainbow-headed rapper is being sentenced on Wednesday after pleading guilty to racketeering, weapons, drugs, armed robbery and conspiracy to murder charges, and could face anything from zero to life in prison.

And according to the Wolf Of Wall Street, Tekashi can still help his outlook even at this late stage by being "authentic".

"Authenticity is the key," he said while out in LA on Sunday. "I think everyone deserves a second chance, you know? That's what I think."

However he warned: "I think judges are pretty good at sniffing out bullshit."

In January, the 23-year-old pled guilty to nine federal charges in total, stemming from his time as a member of the Nine Trey Bloods gang.

His admitted offenses include paying to have rival gang members shot, armed robbery, and dealing a range of drugs including dealing heroin, fentanyl, ecstasy, and amphetamines.

The potential sentence ranges from a minimum of 47 years in prison to a maximum of life; however as part of his plea deal, in which he has been fully cooperating with investigations into gang activity, Tekashi's defense team is hoping for a huge reduction on his sentence; some reports claim they will even push for him to be released immediately, based on time already served.

His decision to make a deal with prosecutors has not gone down well with some of his alleged previous associates.

Belfort knows plea deals; he struck one with federal investigators after he was indicted for securities fraud and money laundering in 1999. He served 22 months of a four-year sentence, but still had to pay back $110million of the $200million or so he was estimated to have defrauded.

"I look back at what I said at mine — I was trying to be authentic! — but you're nervous and stuff," he recalled of his own sentencing.

"The last thing you want to do is... you gotta take responsibility," he advised. "Apologize to the people that you harmed. Sorry for your mistakes, and just do a better job second time around."

