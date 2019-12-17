Jordyn Woods is an 'Incredible Actress' Says Co-Star Jeremy Meeks

Jordyn Woods is ready to take the crown as Hollywood's newest It Girl, according to Hot Felon.

The former BFF of Kylie Jenner landed a role in the upcoming thriller "Sacrifice" on BET starring Paula Patton, and just recently wrapped another film with Jeremy Meeks, the former inmate turned model.

"Man, it was incredible,' Meeks said of his experience working with Woods, as he was leaving celebrity hotspot Delilah on Sunday. "She is -- she is -- she is an incredible actor who is going to have an amazing career."

Not much is known about the Woods/Meeks flick, other than Woods posting a picture of herself after the last day on set, with the caption, "This morning we officially wrapped my first leading role in a movie."

"We put so much work into it but God was really on my side," she continued. "The sleepless nights, to getting sick on set, and the rollercoasters of emotions. I can't wait to share this journey with you guys. I hope you all have a blessed week."

While details are scant, it is rumored the two play lovers.

"Sacrifice," however, is described as a legal thriller following Patton's character Daniella Hernandez -- a high-powered entertainment lawyer -- as she navigates working with the rich and famous in Los Angeles.

"I'm excited to be a part of the BET family and their newest endeavor BET+," said Patton in a statement.

From what can be gleaned from the the trailer for "Sacrifice", which debuts in 2020 on BET's new streaming service, Jordyn appears to play a superstar singer named Isis Rey.

In one scene, she can be seen celebrating the triple-platinum sale of her single "Do You Love Me.."; in the next, she is seen bedridden on a ventilator in a hospital with bruises on her face.

Woods IMDB credits include a stint on the Freeform sitcom "Grown-ish" and her appearances on Jenner's "Life of Kylie" and "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

As to whether Meeks would continue his road to silver screen stardom, the model enthusiastically said, "Yes, sir!"

