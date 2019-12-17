When Jenelle Evans was given the boot from MTV's "Teen Mom 2," that left a spot open for Jade Cline to fill. But in this exclusive clip from tonight's reunion special, Kailyn Lowry explains why she wasn't initially excited about the new addition.

A star on "Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant," Cline was pulled up to the big leagues this season. "I don't think I was thrilled," Lowry said when asked what she first thought about Jade.

She later made it clear that she would feel that way no matter who was added to the show.

"It's hard because -- as much as I don't like Jenelle -- Jenelle, Chelsea, Leah and I have all been on the show for 10 years together and so it was like someone new coming in," she continued.

Lowry added, "We felt the same way with Brianna joined, it didn't feel right."

But after Lowry met Cline and had her as a guest on her podcast, she said they "hit it off" and they get along just fine.

Lowry isn't the only one who felt some kind of way about Cline switching shows. In the second half of the clip above, the Jade's former "Young + Pregnant" costars join them on stage, where Ashley Jones got flustered when asked what she thought about the upgrade.

"I have no feelings, I got a bunch of calls about it, they told me they were gonna move her," she started to explain. Though Ashley said it wasn't an issue, she cryptically added that "it spiraled into some issue, but it really wasn't."

Dr. Drew was confused by her response, before Kailyn explained there were rumors it came down to Ashley or Jade coming to "Teen Mom" -- and production went with Jade.

We'll see how the rest of this conversation plays out when Part 3 of the "Teen Mom 2" reunion airs Tuesday night on MTV.