Kevin Hart has had his ups and downs both professionally and personally in recent years and now, he's ready to talk about them in detail for a new Netflix special.

On Monday, the superstar comedian shared the first trailer for his docuseries, "Kevin Hart: Don't F--k This Up," which features a behind the scenes look at his life and touches on both the Oscar hosting gig controversy and his cheating scandal.

"I have lived my life as an open book," Hart captioned the trailer on his Instagram. "I have forever told my stories on stage and tried my best to give my fans as much of me as possible -- I honestly believe in transparency."

"This Documentary will give you guys an unbelievably close look into my life in a way that I have never shown before. This is my story -- the good the bad and the ugly!" he added.

The opening of the trailer shows Hart getting a call to let him know he was chosen to be the host of the 2019 Oscars. But the good news was short lived as he ended up stepping down from the gig last December after his old homophobic tweets resurfaced online.

"Ok, let's stop right there," Hart said in the documentary when asked if he had any regrets about it. "Because before people judge and say, 'Kevin Hart's a d--kgead,' 'He's an a--hole,' I want you to understand that there's a lot that you don't know."

The program also showcases the aftermath of his 2017 cheating scandal, when he stepped out on his wife, Eniko Parrish, who was pregnant at the time. "You publicly humiliated me," Parrish is shown saying in the clip. "I kept saying, 'How the f--k did you let that happen?'"

The trailer concludes with a montage of Hart's stand up, traveling with his entourage -- including a brawl on a plane -- and spending time with his family.

"When you're truly f--ked up, some anger that you're holding onto -- you're gonna let it out. These are the moments where you realize that you're nowhere near where you need to be," Hart can be heard over the video.

The six part docuseries "Kevin Hart: Don't F--k This Up" hits Netflix on December 27.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photos Getty