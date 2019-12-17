There's no doubt Kim Kardashian's family Christmas card was absolutely adorable, but creating the perfect shot wasn't without its drama.

While appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Tuesday, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star revealed that her six-year-old daughter, North West, had to be Photoshopped into the pic after she "refused" be in the shoot.

The holiday card, which Kim shared last week, featured her husband Kanye West with their children, North, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2 next month, and Psalm, 7 months sitting on a staircase.

"It's the most anxiety to get four kids together smiling in a room," Kim began. "North was having a day, so she refused to be in the shoot. She just was crying because she wanted her specific hairstyle, whatever."

"I said, 'Fine you're not gonna be in the card. That's the decision, you're not gonna be in the card. I'm just going to take the family card without you,'" she recalled. "And [North] was fine with that. The next day she woke up and was like 'Mommy, I really want to do a card.'"

Kim added that the photographer was still in town, so they were able to shoot North and then edit her in.

"I would've rather done it this way than the anxiety of what I went through of trying to get -- I mean, Chicago has a cookie in her hand, I was really holding Psalm there, Saint was really there. The rest of us were there, but North ... that was a lot," Kim said. "There's always one!"

Though Kim said her reasoning behind not doing a holiday card with her extended family had to do with "timing" rather than the family feuding, she later admitted that the family is kind of feuding. The KKW founder opened up about the ongoing drama with her sister, Kourtney, who has expressed that she wants to be less involved with "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and doesn't want to share as much about her personal life going forward.

"Kourtney and I, we just went to Japan together," Kim said. "We've really taken the time to hear each other out and listen. What sucks is that Season 18 will come out soon, and it gets worse before it gets better so her and I have healed and have talked about everything and have really come to an understanding."

"[Kourtney] likes [the show] but only she wants to film just when she feels like it," she continued. "If one family member goes on vacation a lot or takes time off a lot, the other family members have to step in and take over those hours."

The reality star explained how she and Khloe have been "taking over" Kourtney's hours for the past year to create content for the show.

"So Khloe and I have been really frustrated," Kim said. "We've been working longer and we have kids and a lot of stuff going on and so it has been exhausting for us when she hasn't taken that into consideration without making a decision of what she wants to do, stay on the show, not but to be in this limbo and have us do this for so long is frustrating."

"We've come to the conclusion that she'll film a little bit and -- I don't even know if we have a conclusion actually," she continued. "It's always like, up in the air but we're in a good place about respecting each other's space. And if someone doesn't want to be on the show, we obviously want them to have that mental break and live their life exactly the way that they want."

Kim, who weighed in on a wide range of topics during her "Ellen" appearance, was also asked her thoughts on sister, Kendall Jenner ranking her siblings' parenting skills from best to worst -- a question she answered while playing "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" last week.

"She probably should have just eaten something gross," Ellen said and Kim agreed, "She should have." Kendall had ranked Rob Kardashian as the best parent, followed by Khloe, Kim, Kylie and Kourtney. According to Kim, Kourtney -- who shares Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, with ex Scott Disick -- was a little hurt about being ranked last.

"To her defense, she did start it off with, 'You guys, they are all amazing parents,'" Kim recalled of what Kendall said before ranking them. "So of course everyone's going to take just the order."

"I completely understood that Kourtney was sensitive about that because she's an amazing parent," she added. "So Kendall should have just drank or eaten a tarantula, whatever she had to do."

Kim was also asked about sister Kylie's relationship status with baby daddy, Travis Scott. Kylie and Travis, who share daughter Stormi, split back in October. However, Kylie has been spotted wearing a giant, diamond ring recently.

Although she didn't completely squash rumors that the two have reunited, Kim said Kylie and Travis are "definitely" not engaged.

"I honestly don't know, but I think that they are just really close friends and co-parenting amazingly," she said. "The big ring, definitely they are not engaged and I think he's wearing it on a different finger. I think she bought that herself because she was showing us."

"I don't know the status if they're together or not, but I don't think they are," Kim concluded.

