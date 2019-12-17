The "Real Housewives of Orange County" Season 14 reunion will be explosive, if the newly released trailer is any indication.

Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Braunwyn Windham-Burke will take their seats on the dreaded couches as Andy Cohen forces them to tie up any loose ends from the season.

And there are plenty.

The ladies will also be joined by series OG Vicki Gunvalson, who, despite her "friend" role this season, will appear in all three reunion episodes. The first kicks off this Wednesday on Bravo, just one day after the season finale.

In her dressing room, newcomer Braunwyn tells Tamra she's "not scared [of the reunion], 'cause at the end of the day, it's just you guys!" Tamra brings her absolutely no comfort when she responds, "We're pretty scary!"

As cameras flash and we're taken to the actual taping, Vicki's seen shouting, "Get her off my show!" as Braunwyn has to remind her that the series doesn't actually belong to her. "Oh, yes, Braunwyn!" Gunvalson hurls back. "Season No. 1!" This is only the first time Vicki claims "RHOC" is her show in the 2-minute trailer.

The second happens while she's having an off-set meltdown among producers. "Stop the cameras!" she screeches. "This is about my job, my career and my show that I started 15 years ago!"

Cameras later capture Gunvalson talking smack about Windham-Burke in her dressing room. "This Braunwyn, she's..." she says before she spots the camera pointed directly at her. "Really?! F--k off!" she yells as she slams the door shut.

"I'm tired of her making a pig face and acting like that's okay to do," Vicki later tells Tamra, before asking Kelly directly, "Do you think you're a beauty queen?" Kelly fires back, "I'm way better looking than you are, that's for sure." Dodd and Judge also end up hurling obscenities at each other.

As Andy points out, Kelly's "at odds with all of the Tress Amigas," and Shannon is no exception. After Kelly urges Shannon to "shut the f--k up," Beador lets her know she sounds like "a freaking gangster." Shannon later calls Kelly a "hypocrite," which prompts Dodd to call her a "sociopath."

"Why are you getting involved between me and her?!" Kelly hurls at Shannon across the room. "Mind your f--king business!"

Later, Shane joins Emily and faces the viewers' criticism of him as a husband and their overall marriage. "Are you prepared for this, darling?" Emily asks her husband before they take the stage. He responds, "I'm prepared for nothing." When Andy asks if they're "actually happy in your marriage," Emily reveals she "went to him and said, 'I think maybe we should get divorced.'"

Gina also gets teary-eyed when she tells Emily that she "needed to be selfish this year, and I needed you to be there for me."

Cameras flash again as Cohen's seen asking Kirschenheiter, "How much can you tell us about what happened the night of June 22nd?" She completely breaks down.

On June 22, 2019, Gina's estranged husband, Matt, was arrested and later charged with two felony counts of domestic violence.

Court documents state that Matt "willfully and unlawfully inflicted corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition upon" Gina, who filed a restraining order against him after the incident. It requires him to remain 100 feet away from her but does not pertain to their three children: daughter Sienna, 5, and sons Nicholas, 7, and Luca, 4. The papers also claim that Matt "unlawfully violated the personal liberty" of Gina "by violence, menace, fraud and deceit." He pleaded not guilty.

The couple filed for divorce in July 2018 after seven years of marriage. While filming the current season, Gina told her co-stars that Matt had had an affair.

"The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 finale airs Tuesday, December 17, and the three-part reunion kicks off Wednesday, December 18.

View Photos Tommy Garcia/Bravo