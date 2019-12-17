Truck Driver Charged After Loose Tire Flies Off And Severs Woman's Spine

A 22-year-old woman has been killed in a freak accident after being struck by a flying truck tire.

Kimberly Touchton was walking her dog in Georgia on Sunday night when a truck driving over a nearby bridge lost a tire, which flew over 400 yards before striking her in the back of the head.

Her neck was broken and her spine severed.

The driver of the truck was later arrested and charged for failing to report an accident causing injury or death.

Lieutenant Kent Bankston of Houston County Sheriff's Office told 13WMAZ that they received reports of an unresponsive person at a trailer park near Georgia State Route 49 and Highway 11.

Her fiance had found her, face down, about 20-yards from the road, after their dog had returned home from its walk alone.

"It severed her spine," Bankston told the New York Post. "It broke her neck and although they did attempt life-saving measures out there on the scene, she was dead when they got to the hospital. I don't think she even knew what hit her."

A quarter of a mile from the scene of the accident, investigators found a 2003 Dodge Ram pickup parked by the side of the road, missing one of its front tires.

After running the plates, they located the driver: 27-year-old Brian Seth Carmichael. He was arrested, and charged on Monday evening, with bond set at $2,600.

Bankston told the post that deputies who interviewed Carmichael believe he "knew what happened." He also said they received an anonymous tip from someone claiming Carmichael told them he thought he "had hit something."

"I've been doing this for 33, 34 years and this is probably one of the most, if not the most freak accident I've ever seen," Bankston said.

According to her Facebook profile, Touchton was a student at Central Georgia Technical College who worked at a nursing home.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.