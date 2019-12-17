News By TooFab Staff |
Truck Driver Charged After Loose Tire Flies Off And Severs Woman's Spine
Facebook

Kimberly Touchton was walking her dog 400 yards away when she was struck and killed.

A 22-year-old woman has been killed in a freak accident after being struck by a flying truck tire.

Kimberly Touchton was walking her dog in Georgia on Sunday night when a truck driving over a nearby bridge lost a tire, which flew over 400 yards before striking her in the back of the head.

Her neck was broken and her spine severed.

Twin 4-Year-Old Girls Rescue Themselves From Wreck That Killed Their Father

View Story

The driver of the truck was later arrested and charged for failing to report an accident causing injury or death.

Lieutenant Kent Bankston of Houston County Sheriff's Office told 13WMAZ that they received reports of an unresponsive person at a trailer park near Georgia State Route 49 and Highway 11.

Her fiance had found her, face down, about 20-yards from the road, after their dog had returned home from its walk alone.

"It severed her spine," Bankston told the New York Post. "It broke her neck and although they did attempt life-saving measures out there on the scene, she was dead when they got to the hospital. I don't think she even knew what hit her."

A quarter of a mile from the scene of the accident, investigators found a 2003 Dodge Ram pickup parked by the side of the road, missing one of its front tires.

Dad Accidentally Kills Son With Snow Plow

View Story

After running the plates, they located the driver: 27-year-old Brian Seth Carmichael. He was arrested, and charged on Monday evening, with bond set at $2,600.

Bankston told the post that deputies who interviewed Carmichael believe he "knew what happened." He also said they received an anonymous tip from someone claiming Carmichael told them he thought he "had hit something."

"I've been doing this for 33, 34 years and this is probably one of the most, if not the most freak accident I've ever seen," Bankston said.

According to her Facebook profile, Touchton was a student at Central Georgia Technical College who worked at a nursing home.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Former Government Minister's Son Jailed for Crushing Toddler to Death With Electric Car Seat

View Story

Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In News

Savannah Guthrie's Eye Doctor is "Wallpapering" Her Retina Back On

Savannah Guthrie's Eye Doctor is "Wallpapering" Her Retina Back On
Ashley Benson Gets Birthday Shoutouts From the Olsen Twins and GF Cara…

Ashley Benson Gets Birthday Shoutouts From the Olsen Twins and GF Cara…
Holiday Cheer 2019: How the Stars Are Getting in the Holiday Spirit
View Photos

Holiday Cheer 2019: How the Stars Are Getting in the Holiday Spirit
Shannon Beador Skewers Kelly Dodd on WWHL, Teases Explosive Reunion Drama

Shannon Beador Skewers Kelly Dodd on WWHL, Teases Explosive Reunion Drama
Kim, Kylie and Kris Stun at KKW Beauty & Kylie Cosmetics Holiday Party
View Photos

Kim, Kylie and Kris Stun at KKW Beauty & Kylie Cosmetics Holiday Party
A Quiet Place Part II Teaser Is Short and Suspenseful
watch sneak peek

A Quiet Place Part II Teaser Is Short and Suspenseful