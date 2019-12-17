Why Taylor Swift Cried After Hearing Selena Gomez's Break Up Songs

Selena Gomez wears her heart on her sleeve in her new music, and it brought Taylor Swift to tears.

During a recent interview with KISS FM UK, the former Disney star opened up about the time she first played "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look At Her Now" -- considered break up songs about her ex Justin Beiber -- for Taylor and her mom, Andrea Swift.

"She played and her and her mom, they just started crying. It's gonna make me cry thinking about it," Gomez shared in the interview. "Because it wasn't just about how great the song was, which is a lot coming from her, it was just that they had been on that journey with me, intimately. And they were crying because of how proud they were for me stepping into a whole new era of my life, and it not involving the horrible things -- the abuse, the emotional chaos."

"It felt like I had a huge sigh of relief and to see her and her mom feel that way, it was very sweet. It's like an older sister and an aunt proud of their [friend]. It felt great to have people I love see it as that," she added.

Gomez found it especially memorable because of her tight-knit relationship with the Swifts.

"It was one of the coolest experiences because I've been friends with her for over a decade and love her family as well," the songstress divulged.

Many fans believed her track "Lose You to Love Me" was a reflection on the on-again/off-again romance with Bieber and how he dated -- and eventually married -- model Hailey Baldwin just a few moths after they last split in March 2018.

"Look At Her Now" is more of an upbeat ditty detailing where the pop superstar landed after the fallout of a break up with lyrics like, "Of course she was sad/But now she's glad she dodged a bullet. Took a few years to soak up the tears/But look at her now, watch her go."

Gomez's new album "Rare" will hit the shelves on January 10.

