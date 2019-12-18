Whoever says the upcoming season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" will be drama-free without Lisa Vanderpump has clearly not been on social media.

After Lisa Rinna called out Denise Richards for missing filming at Dorit Kemsley's house over the weekend, Camille Grammer put the former on blast for not reaching out to her costar directly.

On Tuesday night, Denise revealed to her Instagram followers that she experienced some health issues "a couple months ago." After trying her best to "power through" the pain, she said doctors discovered she had two femoral and two inguinal hernias.

A femoral hernia occurs when fatty tissue or a part of one's bowel pokes through into their groin at the top of the inner thigh. An inguinal hernia occurs when tissue, such as part of the intestine, protrudes through a weak spot in the abdominal muscles. Both can result in extreme pain.

Rinna, who's known Denise for over 20 years, commented on the post, "Denise are you ok? You never showed up to Dorit's Sat night we were all so worried about you. What happened?! You said you were coming, you were meeting [newcomer] Garcelle [Beauvais], We never heard from you. What happened?"

She added in a second comment, "Is everything ok? Is everyone ok?"

Taking to Twitter Wednesday morning, Camille wrote, "Denise did not quit #rhobh and Rinna you throw your friend under a bus. How about calling her to see how she's Doing and stop tweeting about it." Rinna replied, "I did reach out to her privately. Thank you for your concern, Camille."

When TooFab caught up with Grammer last month at the Vanderpump Dogs Foundation gala, she told us she went against her better judgement, her husband's counsel and LVP's advice when she made the decision to return for Season 10 of the Bravo series.

"I'm back this season. I'm back briefly. Just little here and there. And, uh, it's interesting. I'll leave it at that," she said, adding that her husband, David C. Meyer, "wasn't sure" about his wife getting back into all the drama.

"He didn't like the way the women treated me," she explained. "He wasn't about it. He was horrified at the reunion. He felt terrible for me because he knew what I was going through and all the pain from losing my assistant and the house. It was devastating to us. He thought it was really unfair and very lopsided. I don't think all the ladies should gang up on one person. I don't think that's right in any circumstance or situation. It's just awful and that's how I felt, and I think that's what Lisa was feeling, too. And that's why Lisa left."

Upon making her decision to come back, Grammer said Vanderpump called her and lightly scolded her for putting herself back into what she described as harm's way. "Lisa called me and said, 'What are you doing?!'" she recalled. "She said to me, 'You said you weren't going back! What are you doing? Are you crazy?!' basically. And she was like, 'You don't need to put yourself through this!'"

While she couldn't really speak to the rumors that Bravo producers are dissatisfied with the amount of drama surrounding Season 10, Camille does feel there's plenty aimed at her.

