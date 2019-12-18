Chrissy Teigen is the ultimate hostess, but she better get a heads up if she's going to entertain properly.

The 34-year-old model took to Twitter on Tuesday night to chastise her husband, John Legend , after he invited his fellow judges from 'The Voice' over for dinner without letting her know it was the last show of the 17th season of the singing competition.

"I didn't know tonight was The Voice finale," she began her hilarious tirade. "John invited everyone to dinner at the house after and I'm really f--king mad because I didn't make a f--king FINALE meal. I would have gotten a cake or something too?? Who the f--k does this? U don't win The Voice then eat short ribs."

To be fair, her short ribs look delicious.

She admitted it appeared the incident was 'dumb,' but went on to say it's par for the course with her EGOT winner husband, posting, "This is VERY John."

"I am always in charge of doing the fun, extra s--t and he has no idea how much I plan normally and he's like 'No, it's fine they just wanna have dinner' but it's literally the finale of their show??? And I have no ice cream truck."

Chrissy then highlighted the pressure of preparing a successful evening for A-list guests such as Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.

"If u think this is stupid go ahead and tell me what you made when Blake Kelly and Gwen came over to your house," she continued.

But the cookbook author was just getting started, as she ramped up her rant, while admitting, "I'm laughing but I'm f--king pissed."

"IT IS THEIR SHOW FINALE. Why does he not know how to be extra?" she tweeted, followed by a concern for her very casual wardrobe, "If they show up in their show clothes I will absolutely die in my robe."

Fans were worried Chrissy gave away the winner of 'The Voice," suggesting her husband's team member had won the competition (SPOILER ALERT: Kelly Clarkson's protege Jake Hoot took home the big prize), but the mother-of-two was left in the dark about the outcome.

"I don't understand why everyone thinks I spoiled it. Everyone is coming to dinner and I don't know the winner," adding, "Did he win??? It's not even on here right now jesus christ tell me who won. Why do I have to find out this way!"

Chrissy even shared a screenshot of her WhatsApp conversation with John where he tried to explain that none of the guests were 'expecting something elaborate," to which she replied, "That's why you aren't good at anything." Ouch.

John tried to save the day by ordering a cake, which ended up being from the same bakery Chrissy had received about five cakes "that already came 10 minutes before his "s--t."

The couple, however, appeared to pull off a fun-filled, triumphant evening as John posted a group photo of the glamorous group with the caption, "We had a dinner party. There was cake! Merry Christmas and happy Voice finale to all!"

Chrissy tweeted the same picture writing, "When I say I love these people...congrats on a great season!! @kellyclarkson @gwenstefani @blakeshelton."

Phew. Crisis averted.

