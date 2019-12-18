Kris Jenner is a proud mama bear and never shy to show it.

During what appeared to be a joint holiday party for KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics at Nobu on Tuesday night, the Kardashian matriarch -- with martini in hand -- stood in front of her family and the companies' employees to show her appreciation and pride for the success of the cosmetics' brands.

"We couldn't do it without you and we are so grateful and so blessed to have all of you here tonight and all the work you put in. Each and everyone of you makes us who we are," the 64-year-old began, holding back tears in an emotional speech Kim posted to her Instagram Stories.

Rocking a fabulous pink kimono-like ensemble, Kris continued, "When we started out, KKW Beauty was a just a dream for a minute, and then we all became one big family it makes me so proud."

"I am bursting with pride at my daughters," as she turned towards Kim and Kylie, with Kim shouting, "Hi, Ky!" and the youngest of the clan replying, "Hi, baby."

The mother-of-six then thanked the "team" for being the reason behind their success.

Kim launched KKW Beauty with a $48 creme contour kit back in June 2017. The brand quickly expanded with other cosmetics offerings, and now makes up the bulk of Kim's $350 million worth, according to Forbes.

Kylie actually began building her makeup empire earlier, debuting Kylie Cosmetics in November 2015 with "lip kits", which now add to her mere net worth of $900 million

Kris ended her emotional speech by saying, "I just want you all to know that each and every one of you are so appreciated and so loved and we're so grateful for every single thing you do and we are very happy to be here tonight to celebrate such an amazing night."

And the holiday party hit a crescendo when Kylie stood up for an impromptu session of her now famous three-word hit single "Rise & Shine."

