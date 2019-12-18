A New York architect was killed on Tuesday by a falling piece of debris from a building.

Erica Tishman, 60, was walking along 49th Street near Seventh Avenue around 10.45AM when a chunk of masonry broke off the building facade, fell 17 stories and struck her, leaving her dead on the sidewalk.

According to the New York Post, the owners of 729 Seventh Ave knew about the crumbling structure for more than a year but did nothing to fix it.

They obtained a permit to carry out repairs on the 104-year-old building in October of 2018, but did nothing; in April of this year they received a $1,250 citation for "failure to maintain exterior building facade and appurtenances."

The Post claimed building inspectors specifically flagged the "damaged terra cotta at areas above 15th floor in several locations which poses a falling hazard for pedestrians."

While the owners 729 Acquisition LLC — which is owned by Himmel + Meringoff Properties — paid the fine, the repair work was never done. They renewed the permit for repairs in July, and two months later were issued a permit to install a protective shed to shield pedestrians during repair work; but because the work never started, the shed was never installed.

In a statement, the owners told the publication they were "saddened by this tragedy," adding it would "fully cooperate with the city in the ongoing matter."

Tishman, a veteran architect, was vice president at the construction project management firm Zubatkin Owner Representation, headquartered just a few blocks from where she was killed.

"She was so incredibly smart and indefatigable," said Alan van Capelle, CEO of the social service nonprofit Educational Alliance, where Tishman had served as board chair, and was the first female member to do so. "We feel like a piece of our soul has been ripped apart"

Erica leaves behind her husband of 37 years and their three adult children.

