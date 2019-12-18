Olivia Jade Says She Doesn't 'Know What to Do' In First Makeup Tutorial Since College Admissions Scandal

Olivia Jade shared her first makeup tutorial online after a nine-month hiatus, following her parents' alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal.

The 20-year-old daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli posted the 16-minute video titled "Everyday Routine" to Youtube for her 1.95 million subscribers on Tuesday, but the time away from the camera proved a bit jarring for the beauty vlogger, as she appeared unsure of how to proceed.

"I feel like I haven't done -- I know that I've been gone awhile -- but I feel like I haven't done a sit-down tutorial in so long. Is this boring?" she asked. "I don't know what to do."

But the former USC student found her groove again as she gave tips on how to use such products as Bobbi Brown's Face Base and Laura Mercier foundation.

She even showed off her sense of style with a quick look at her ensemble at the end of the tutorial.

Olivia Jade's parents were among the 50 people caught up in a scam in which wealthy families allegedly paid bribes to get their kids into elite schools.

The two were accused of paying $500,000 to pass Olivia Jade and her older sister Bella off as athletic recruits to the USC crew team, even though neither competitively rowed before. Loughlin and Giannuli have claimed they were not aware the scheme would get the girls a rowing scholarship.

The makeup tutorial comes a few weeks after Oliva Jade first returned to Youtube to let her fans know she missed filming and feels like "a huge part of me is just not the same."

But she couldn't say much about her parent's ongoing legal troubles.

"As much as I wish I could talk about all of this," she said of the scandal. "It's really hard for me to say this because I know that it's something that needs to be addressed, it's just unfortunately -- I'm legally not allowed to speak on anything going on right now."

Loughlin and Giannulli continue to maintain their innocence ahead of a 2020 court date.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photos Getty