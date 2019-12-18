Chris Evans' sweater game in "Knives Out" dominated social media in the tail end of 2019. It upstaged Jamie Lee Curtis, took over the film's Twitter page and even sparked a "sweaters only" screening of the film attended by director Rian Johnson.

And Chris' brother, Scott Evans, is sick of it!

While appearing as Tuesday night's bartender on "Watch What Happens Live" to promote his work in Hulu's "Into the Dark: Midnight Kiss," Scott was pictured holding a knife to a lovely cable knit with a striking resemblance to the one his brother sported on screen. "Sorry Chris! #KnivesOut... and we're using it on that sweater," the show captioned the picture.

I’m terrified to see the reactions that my attempting to cut up this sweater will bring.... https://t.co/GenniSnn6h — Scott Evans (@thescottevans) December 18, 2019

Scott retweeted it and added, "I'm terrified to see the reactions that my attempting to cut up this sweater will bring." Looks like he was correct to be afraid, as his feed was flooded with disapproving Captain America gifs and "Molly, you in danger girls," as the Chris Evans hive sprung into action.

"I'm already getting hate tweets from people, they're like, 'How could you! Don't cut it!'" Evans told TooFab when we caught up with him earlier today. "I'm like, 'It's not even his sweater. It's a random sweater!' It borders on insane."

According to Scott, while he was backstage at WWHL, "they came into my little green room and they were like, 'We want to get a picture of you wearing the sweater.'" He wasn't feeling it. "I was like, 'I am not going to put this sweater on that my brother has somehow taken the world by storm with googly eyes [wearing],'" he explained.

Instead, they grabbed a knife and did "something a little more fun."

When asked who he thinks would wear it better, he admitted his loss. "Oh, my brother absolutely," said Scott, "You can't compete with that!"

Scott will actually be heading into sweater weather for the holidays, as he plans to spend them on the East Coast with his family. "I'm staying in Boston, even though it's snowing like crazy this week and I'm kind of dreading it," he said with a laugh. "My mother likes to say I've gone soft from living in L.A. because I come back and it's 50 and I'm freezing."

Hulu's "Into the Dark: Midnight Kiss" drops December 27 -- we'll have more coverage of that one coming next week on TooFab!