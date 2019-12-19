If you're on Tinder, you could very well end up being Andy Cohen's next boyfriend.

The Bravo boss revealed Thursday on "Jeff Lewis Live" that he's not on Raya -- an ultra-exclusive dating app for the rich and famous -- because he prefers to be among the "unvetted."

"I'd rather be on something more accessible, like Tinder, which I am on," he explained. "I want to date real people. I don't want to date people where they had to do something to get on this app. I'd rather date people who I could meet anywhere. [Raya users are] vetted. I want to meet unvetted."

Lewis also asked Cohen about expanding his family and wondered if there was a "baby cooking right now." Andy welcomed his first son, Benjamin, in February via surrogate.

"I'm thinking about it," said the "Watch What Happens Live" host, 51.

Lewis, who also has a child via surrogate -- daughter Monroe, 3 -- noted, "I have two [embryos]. I have a boy and a girl," before asking, "What do you have?"

Cohen said he had "at least one" but didn't provide further details. And when Lewis joked that he had "more viable embryos" than Cohen despite his "low sperm count," the producer simply let out, "I'm good."

Andy first publicly expressed interest in having more children in June when he told Extra, "I might consider having another [child]. I'm thinking about it."

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Best Celebrity Instas of the Week Instagram