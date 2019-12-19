Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Why Andy Cohen Isn't on Raya and Prefers Tinder
View Photos
Getty
Inside Andy Cohen's Housewife-Studded Baby Shower

Plus, the Bravo boss has major news about possibly expanding his family.

If you're on Tinder, you could very well end up being Andy Cohen's next boyfriend.

The Bravo boss revealed Thursday on "Jeff Lewis Live" that he's not on Raya -- an ultra-exclusive dating app for the rich and famous -- because he prefers to be among the "unvetted."

Vicki, Margaret and Brandi Slam Co-Stars, Talk Sex and Discuss Racist Comments with Andy

View Story

"I'd rather be on something more accessible, like Tinder, which I am on," he explained. "I want to date real people. I don't want to date people where they had to do something to get on this app. I'd rather date people who I could meet anywhere. [Raya users are] vetted. I want to meet unvetted."

Lewis also asked Cohen about expanding his family and wondered if there was a "baby cooking right now." Andy welcomed his first son, Benjamin, in February via surrogate.

"I'm thinking about it," said the "Watch What Happens Live" host, 51.

RHOC Reunion Part 1 Recap: Vicki Gunvalson Throws Tantrum, Goes Off on Andy Cohen and Production

View Story

Lewis, who also has a child via surrogate -- daughter Monroe, 3 -- noted, "I have two [embryos]. I have a boy and a girl," before asking, "What do you have?"

Cohen said he had "at least one" but didn't provide further details. And when Lewis joked that he had "more viable embryos" than Cohen despite his "low sperm count," the producer simply let out, "I'm good."

Andy first publicly expressed interest in having more children in June when he told Extra, "I might consider having another [child]. I'm thinking about it."

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Best Celebrity Instas of the Week Instagram Andy Cohen Rocked a Speedo and a Ponytail in Mykonos 27 Years Ago and Here is the Proof

#AndyCohen#JeffLewis
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Celebrity

Paris Admits 'That's Hot' Catchphrase Was Actually Coined by Nicky

Paris Admits 'That's Hot' Catchphrase Was Actually Coined by Nicky
Mariah Talks 'Tragically Dysfunctional Family,' Whitney Feud Rumors

Mariah Talks 'Tragically Dysfunctional Family,' Whitney Feud Rumors
Why Andy Cohen Isn't on Raya and Prefers Tinder

Why Andy Cohen Isn't on Raya and Prefers Tinder
Mark Wahlberg Even More Ripped After 6 Months of Training & Clean Eating
must-see selfies

Mark Wahlberg Even More Ripped After 6 Months of Training & Clean Eating
Lizzo Slams Tomi Lahren for Using 'Truth Hurts' In a Pro-Trump Impeachment Tweet

Lizzo Slams Tomi Lahren for Using 'Truth Hurts' In a Pro-Trump Impeachment Tweet
Hollywood's Muted Celebration After Trump Impeachment

Hollywood's Muted Celebration After Trump Impeachment