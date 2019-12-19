Hollywood's Muted Celebration After Trump Impeachment

For the third time in American history, a sitting president has been impeached, and for the first time in history, celebrities have had social media to spout off about it.

And they did, albeit in somewhat subdued manner. Of course, that may be the proper response at this time, no matter their passion, because this is only one step in the process and it is not the step that would remove President Trump from office as many would like to see.

That would only happen after the process shifts over to the Senate for an actual trial with the Senators acting as a fair and impartial jury.

The GOP-led Senate where some Republicans like Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham have already said they have no intention of being fair an impartial because they've already made up their minds that this is a sham. Instead, they're seeking to have no witnesses, align their position with Trump's counsel and vote for acquittal as quickly as possible.

The president was struck with two articles of impeachment Wednesday night, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. All of this comes after months of investigations and allegations that Trump pressured Ukraine into investigating the Biden family for personal political gain while withholding approved military aid.

So while Hollywood is celebrating this historic moment of impeachment, it is no guarantee at all that they'll get what many of them are hoping for, which is him removed from office. Conservatives were unable to remove Bill Clinton from office when he was impeached. Andrew Johson, the first president impeached, was also acquitted in a Senate trial.

In other words, this may be more a matter of putting the matter on the public record for Democrats -- or political jockeying for the upcoming election -- rather than an actual, tangible effort to see Trump removed from office. Certainly, the measure faces an uphill battle in an unfriendly Senate for liberal-minded voters (which includes much of Hollywood).

In the meantime, many celebrities are on the edges of their seats after Wednesday's historic vote and will likely remain perched there through the holiday break until the Senate picks this up early in the new year:

House passes both Articles of Impeachment pic.twitter.com/CYRAYuOx68 — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) December 19, 2019

This is a terrible day in our country’s history.



But a great defense of our democracy — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 19, 2019

Impeached. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 19, 2019

Dangerous precedent...gonna cause a major tit for tat retaliation now for whomever is in power..fasten your seatbelts, it’s gonna be a bumpy decade — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) December 19, 2019

Trump has been impeached on both counts against him: Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress pic.twitter.com/Cwy4zeVjKx — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) December 19, 2019

I GOT IN! I AM SEATED IN THE HOUSE GALLERY FRONT ROW WITNESSING HISTORY. CONGRESS IS ABOUT TO IMPEACH A LAWLESS, CRIMINAL PRESIDENT. I had to give my phone up, but will be back tonight and on the podcast to share what I witnessed. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) December 19, 2019

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT? — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 19, 2019

The only thing that hurts is this country is divided by hatred fueled from people like you.. why don’t u do better and give ya boy some advice on telling the truth, he’s gonna need it. https://t.co/E8SlndHDHa — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 19, 2019

Time for a celebration — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) December 19, 2019

216 MAZEL TOV! — Greg Grunberg (@greggrunberg) December 19, 2019

trump being impeached is the best christmas present ever 🎁 — christina perri (@christinaperri) December 19, 2019

This partisan, political impeachment is an embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/MdWDSXQlh0 — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) December 18, 2019

I had a "That's So Raven" moment in 2017, I knew this would happen. Let's get this clown out of office! https://t.co/RlTFhY7XUI — Todrick Hall (@todrick) December 19, 2019

Don’t gloat. Vote. 2 much depends on this next election. if u care about having health care with pre-existing conditions, if u care about having a habitable planet, if you care about the rule of law, if you care about lower prescription drugs, if you care about gun violence, vote pic.twitter.com/ZkCzqaeWfi — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 19, 2019

Everybody's saying 'Trump just got impeached.' https://t.co/XFYsOQpVdF — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) December 19, 2019

Now is a good time to thank - and if you can, donate to - the House Democrats in tough districts who did the right thing tonight. And thank you to everyone who worked so hard to get them there. https://t.co/ItlK4hAvzB — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) December 19, 2019

Also NOBODY got more votes to impeach in history. YOURE NUMBER ONE! https://t.co/WPkfBm7FGk — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) December 19, 2019

Hey @SenateGOP.



No excuses now.



Drain that swamp.



Reclaim your decency.#RemoveTrump — Mark Duplass (@MarkDuplass) December 19, 2019

This President is not being Impeached because he’s a liar or immoral or a misogynist or a white nationalist or incompetent or ignorant. He’s being Impeached because he committed the High Crimes of Abuse of Power & Obstruction of Congress. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 19, 2019

When the Founders conceived of impeachment, they feared presidents like Trump. And they imagined patriots like Justin Amash who understand that fealty to the constitution and the rule of law is much more important than cynically protecting political power. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 19, 2019

And for the FIRST time. https://t.co/mSzgVdPP8E — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) December 19, 2019

