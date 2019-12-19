The feud we never knew we needed to end 2019 was just sparked between hip-hop star Lizzo and conservative commentator Tomi Lahren.

On Wednesday, Lizzo took to social media to comment on the impeachment of President Donald Trump by sharing, "This aged well..." attached to her tweet in September that read "IM🍑MENT."

This aged well... https://t.co/TOKGcKydLD — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 19, 2019

Lahren replied to the post by the writing, "Well @realDonaldTrump is still your president. Truth hurts. #KAG2020," referencing Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" mega-hit and implying the decision to level charges against Trump doesn't mean much, as he still remains in the Oval Office.

But the "Hustlers" actress wasn't having it and only minutes later clapped back by tweeting, "The only thing that hurts is this country is divided by hatred fueled from people like you -- why don't u do better and give ya boy some advice on telling the truth, he's gonna need it."

Lizzo's fans were here for it as one follower referred to another line in the Grammy-nominated song as they posted, "Why America great till it gotta be great," with another stunned supporter writing, "Imagine being as dusty as @TomiLahren, who was maybe relevant in like, 2015, and coming for LIZZO. I can't. Wow. It's unreal.'

The only thing that hurts is this country is divided by hatred fueled from people like you.. why don’t u do better and give ya boy some advice on telling the truth, he’s gonna need it. https://t.co/E8SlndHDHa — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 19, 2019

Hatred? This whole witch hunt was fueled by hatred from the Left, from those who can’t stand the fact the country is soaring under this president. You don’t have to like or support @realDonaldTrump but win by voting in 2020, not attempting to nullify the 2016 election. https://t.co/9IzvKaHQ83 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) December 19, 2019

The Twitter battle was not over, however, as Lahren had one more thing to say by posting, "Hatred? This whole witch hunt was fueled by hatred from the Left, from those who can't stand the fact the country is soaring under this president. You don't have to like or support @realDonaldTrump but win by voting in 2020, not attempting to nullify the 2016 election."

Lahren's stans took to Twitter to support her as well, as one wrote, "My wife and I I agree with you well said! You are a truth teller! We watch Fox Nation your great. To all at Fox News & Fox Nation Merry Christmas & Happy Hanukkah."

The House of Representatives impeached Trump on Wednesday for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, making him only the third president in American history to be charged with such crimes. He will go to trial early next year in the Senate to either be removed from office or acquitted.

The outcome may add fuel to the fire and carry the great Lizzo/Lahren feud into 2020.

I just took a DNA test and it turns out Lizzo dunking on Tarmac is my daddy now — 🏳️‍🌈 DC: The Gunslinger (@TheSpartanLives) December 19, 2019

Imagine being as dusty as @TomiLahren, who was maybe relevant in like, 2015, and coming for LIZZO. I can’t. Wow. It’s unreal. — MaryKate Boggan (@MaryKateBoggan) December 19, 2019

My wife and I I agree with you well said!You are a truth teller! We watch Fox Nation your great. To all at Fox News & Fox Nation Merry Christmas & Happy Hanukkah🕎✡️✝️✝️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — JA Barkley (@jabarkley58) December 19, 2019

Tomi after seeing this clapback. pic.twitter.com/0YNsMwRFbM — Logan (@LoganRb1) December 19, 2019

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photos Instagram