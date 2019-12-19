Why Ryan Reynolds Told Jimmy Fallon to 'Get the F--k Out of My House'

Ryan Reynolds has the perfect solution for guests overstaying their welcome this holiday season.

On Wednesday's "The Late Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the Hollywood heavy hitter and host Fallon debuted a new commercial for a new -- and totally fake -- line of Yankee Candles called "Get the F--k Out of My House."

The two minute parody features Reynolds hosting a festive soiree with Fallon and friends, but after seven hours, no one seems to be heading home, even after Reynolds tries every trick in the book -- like mentioning the time, over-exaggerating a yawn, and pretending to leave his own party.

"Well, I guess I should be going since it's so late. Wait! I live here!" Reynolds feigns surprise.

A narrator is then heard announcing the arrival of the latest scented candle, sure to help such a situation, as Reynolds lights it and the guests are consumed by the off-putting smell.

"What's that smell," asks Fallon, as Reynolds cheekily replies, "You mean the holiday spirit?"

"No, it smells like hot garbage, like someone's microwaving garbage," Fallon exclaims, as the guests -- horrified by the stench -- begin to leave one by one.

The narrator explains the candle comes in a variety of scents, including "Old Shrimp," "Sweaty Crocs," "Hot Broccoli in a Ziploc Bag," "Egg Fart" and "New Jersey." Fallon is the last to exit, saying he's headed to the hospital, as Reynolds kicks up his feet to relax but soon gags from the candle's aroma.

Watch the full, funny video above!

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photos Instagram