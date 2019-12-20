Kris Jenner Keeps a 'Creepy and Amazing' Wax Figure of Herself at Home

Kris Jenner is no doubt an iconic pop culture figure, and she even has a display at home to prove it.

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian posted an Instagram Story introducing the world to her mother's life-size wax statue, which is perched with its legs crossed in a director's chair by a bar in Kris' lounge, like any old piece of home decor.

The big reveal happened during a dinner party hosted by the momager, 64, where her guests -- including Chrissy Teigen and John Legend -- took in Kris' doppelganger in all its glory.

"You guys have no idea how real this looks. It's insane," Kim said of the sculpture, which was commissioned by the Hollywood Wax Museum and sports Kris' "favorite" Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo.

Kim went on to say the the figure is incredibly detailed, down to the mother-of-six's "exact" hairline and small mark on her chin. "I can't even tell you how creepy and amazing this is," she exclaimed.

Kris shared her own video as she filmed Kim seeing the wax figure for the first time, narrating the clip, "Kim is going upstairs to get me something and I just want to see what she's gonna think of the statue."

Kim viewing @KrisJenner’s Wax Figure in her house. pic.twitter.com/nGk25mDGQJ — KKW MAFIA (@KKWMAFIA) December 19, 2019

Startled, the makeup mogul exclaimed, "Oh my god, what is that?! That is so funny. Oh my god, this is so crazy and real."

"It's so you can visit with me and not have to listen to me talk to you," Kris quipped.

Back in May, a very similar wax figure was unveiled at Madame Tussauds in New York City, alongside statues made in the likeness of her five daughters.

Kris took to Twitter to commemorate the event with photographs of the family sculptures and the caption, "How amazing is this!? Me, Kourtney, Kim, Kylie, Khloé and Kendall will all have our wax figures together for the first time."

How amazing is this!? Our new wax figures at @nycwax #madametussaudsnewyork, opening Tuesday! Me, Kourtney, Kim, Kylie, Khloé and Kendall will all have our wax figures together for the first time. #DoubleTrouble #MadameTussauds @kourtneykardash @coreygamble pic.twitter.com/lHsFCxNjG8 — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) May 9, 2019

