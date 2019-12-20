Kelly Dodd is under the impression her former friend and "Real Housewives of Orange County" co-star Shannon Beador hired a private investigator to spy on her during Season 11 -- Kelly's first as a Housewife.

The explosive accusation was made during part two of the Season 14 reunion, which continues on Bravo this Monday.

In the preview clip below, Andy Cohen asked Kelly if she felt her co-stars let Tamra Judge off easy. Surprisingly, Kelly said no, "because I mean, at least she can own it, where some people can't."

"Who can't own it?" Shannon wondered, "Are you alluding to me?" Kelly confirmed she was. "Wow, 'cause I take responsibility," Shannon replied. "I would love to know what I did to hurt you, Kelly." When Cohen pressed Dodd for an answer, she explained it's because Shannon "comes at me."

"I appreciated your friendship, especially after my divorce," Beador explained. "I thought we had fun going out together, and I say all the time in any interviews I do, I am sad and disappointed for what happened to a friendship that I thought was blossoming, that I never thought could've happened."

"But I know that I'm a good friend, and I am not gonna prove to you or anybody else," she added. "You don't believe that I had your back? Then I'm done!"

Andy asked Kelly what she had to say about it all. "I feel like I'm getting attacked," she replied. "I feel like I'm getting pushed against the wall, all these rumors about me. I'm tired of it."

Shannon maintained she hadn't "put out one rumor about her," as Tamra interjected, "She's motherly, though, Kelly. And I told you over and over again, I go, 'Shannon loves you.' Because you would vent to me about all these things. She loves you!"

"But if you watch the season, she talks about me the whole time!" Dodd fired back, before mimicking Beador. "'She can't talk like that, and she can't do this!' It's like, you know what? Stay in your lane! I'm not asking for your..."

"That's the kind of friend I am," Shannon interjected, but Kelly maintained, "That's not a friend."

"If you don't want friends that try and make you a better person..." an agitated Shannon said. "You admit to everybody else that you fly off the handle, but if I point it out to you, I'm an asshole."

"I'm already a good person! I don't need it! I'm good! I'm good," Kelly barked back, before leaning in and telling Andy, "And then her friend told me that she got a private investigator to come at me."

Shannon nearly snapped her own neck as she swung her head around to look at Tamra, who was just as surprised. "Wait, what?!" Shannon said, looking back at Kelly, who claimed, "She told me that... On my first season."

Beador maintained the accusation was "insane" because she doesn't have "time for that shit."

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" Season 14 reunion continues on Monday, December 23 at 10 p.m. on Bravo.

View Photos Tommy Garcia/Bravo