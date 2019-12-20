There's a possibility Alexis Bellino walks out of "Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition" alone.

In TooFab's exclusive sneak peek of Friday's season finale, the "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum reveals to Dr. V that she still has excessive resentment toward her mother, but after a week-and-a-half of intense family therapy, that concerns Dr. V.

"Today's a big day," she says to Alexis in one final chat before decision time.

"I know, but for me, I was so wounded by her inability to show me the affection and empathy," she replies. "Why is my mom so numb, when I've had so many things happen just as bad as her? No, I wan't hit by anyone. Yeah, she had a messed up childhood. So did so many other people."

"Alexis, it's day 10," Dr. V responds. "Is it enough for you? She's 70 years old. She's already had a traumatizing life herself." But Alexis maintains she still needs to see more of a change.

"To move our relationship forward, she has to put the effort in," she says, adding in a later confessional, "I just know that I need the commitment from her that she's going to continue therapy in order for me to feel 100 percent like I'm ready to walk out with her."

Throughout the season, Drs. V and Ish have accused Alexis' mom, Penelope, of not being emotionally in tune with her daughter's needs or fears. During a jolting exercise in which Alexis was attacked by a dog, her mom watched -- and didn't even flinch.

"My mom just froze on the sideline and didn't show concern or say, 'Oh my gosh, my daughter can't do this' or 'Are you sure this is safe?' or do anything like that," said the reality star at the time. "I don't like it, and I don't understand it."

As Bellino revealed to TooFab last month, she declined WEtv's offer to participate in "Marriage Boot Camp" with her then-husband, Jim Bellino, three times. The fourth time producers approached her, Alexis said she was given the option to bring along another family member.

Bellino said she initially chose her mom because she felt Penelope was smoking too much weed, and Penelope felt Alexis started dating again too soon after her divorce. The reality star soon came to learn that she's angry at her mom for cheating on her dad and breaking up the family, which she feels forced her to grow up too quickly.

"With all the help that 'Marriage Boot Camp' gives you, our real No. 1 bottom issue is I was being her parent because I was put in that role at 12, and we had communication issues," Bellino told us. "Those doctors know what they're doing, and I'm so thankful for the opportunity."

The season finale of "Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition" airs tonight at 10 p.m. on WEtv.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photos Tommy Garcia/Bravo