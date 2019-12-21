Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith are celebrating not one, but two grand milestones.

According to Us Weekly Friday, the "Cruel Intentions" star, 41, and "Queen & Slim" actress, 33, recently tied the knot and are expecting their first child together.

A source told Us Weekly, Jackson is "so supportive of Jodie and loves to cheer her on."

The exciting news comes just one month after the couple made their red carpet debut at the "Queen & Slim" premiere at the 2019 AFI Fest. During their appearance, as shown in the pic above, the pair fueled marriage rumors as Turner-Smith was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand and Jackson, a gold band on his left ring finger.

Back in August, it was reported the "Dawson's Creek" alum and British actress had obtained a marriage license after the Daily Mail shared photos of the couple at a Beverly Hills courthouse.

Although Jackson and Turner-Smith, who were first romantically linked in the fall of 2018, have never publicly commented on their relationship, Turner-Smith shared clips on her Instagram Stories of the pair in bed back in September. In the videos, Jackson is heard calling her "Love" and him referring to her as "Babe."

"You look amazing, despite having had a fever of 101.8, just last night," the "Neon Demon" star told Jackson, who replied, "That is how you can tell you're in love."

Congrats to the happy couple!

