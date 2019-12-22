KJ Apa Reveals Riverdale's Best Kisser, First Celebrity Crush and Thirstiest Fan Comment

KJ Apa sat down in the hot seat for a round of Ellen DeGeneres' Burning Quesions and proved almost fearless when it came to breaking down his experiences as Archie Andrews on The CW hit show "Riverdale."

He also revealed his first celebrity crush, which fell in in with an entire generation (or two). There was no surprise when he said Jessica Alba, but then he dropped an "and" and tossed in Jennifer Aniston as well, and still no one was shocked by these revelations. A third "and" only led to laughter, but makes us pretty sure our boy had lots and lots of celebrity crushes.

Throughout the questions, it became clear that KJ is definitely having a blast on the set of "Riverdale" with his friends, and that he actually really enjoys working out. One of the first things Archie fans noticed when this series launched was that America's favorite red-head is absolutely ripped now.

Oh, and Jughead is hot. This isn't the Riverdale of the classic Archie comics ... though some might argue Jughead has always had a sort of strange attraction. It's gotta be the burgers.

When asked to name his favorite body part, KJ quickly went to his least favorite part instead, lamenting that he can't seem to get his calves swole. He's not having the same problem with his faves, though, those quads.

The problem may have to do with his guilty YouTube pleasure. "Sometimes I like to watch workout videos," he revealed. "For hours, I just sit there watching workout videos."

See, in order for the video to be effective, we're pretty sure you're supposed to be working out along with the video!

When asked about the show itself, KJ revealed that Cole Sprouse (Jughead) smells like burning wood and cigarettes, but the funniest answer had to be when he was asked to reveal the best kisser on the cast.

"The best kisser on the cast of 'Riverdale’ is Rob Raco," KJ said. "I’ve kissed him, actually. He’s a really good kisser." Raco played Joaquin DeSantos in the first three seasons of the show.

But KJ did't stop there, throwing in a final dig: "He’s definitely better than all the girls."

Is that why he had literally no answer when asked which cast member he'd like to date? If all the girls are such terrible kissers, that might just rule them out.

The actor also opened up about some of his most bizarre fan encounters, including what he declared the thirstiest fan comment he's received. "Someone wanted to pay me to go on a date, which I thought was kind of thirsty." Uh, yeah!

Our favorite answer, though, came when KJ was asked the weirdest thing he's received. It turns out it's not just one thing.

"I constantly am receiving gifts from fans of photos of myself, which I think is really weird because a) I’m not keeping any of these photos, and 2) it’s me," KJ said, and we couldn't agree more.

But he then offered a way to make your weird gift something he might enjoy a lot more. "I would like them to send photos of themselves rather than me, so I can know who’s sending them maybe," he said, perhaps not quite realizing what he may have just unleashed upon himself. Apa fans have their marching orders, and we have a feeling they'll come through ... in volume!

