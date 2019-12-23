Celebrities Reveal Their Holiday Playlist Picks -- Who Listens to Themself?!

'Tis the season to be rocking out to some holiday classics.

Yes, we all listen to Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" on repeat this time of year, but there's plenty of room on that holiday playlist for classics old and new.

TooFab recently caught up with the stars of Lifetime's gigantic holiday movie slate -- including Hilarie Burton, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Ashanti, Kim Fields and Sarah Drew -- who all revealed the seasonal songs they just can't do without.

"I love the old Christmas, but Elvis Christmas is the standard in our household," revealed Burton. "Elvis Christmas is kind of sexy Christmas. It's vintage and wholesome. Sexy, wholesome vintage!"

We're into that.

"I usually have Christmas parties at my house -- well, tree-trimming parties is what we call them. And we play all Christmas music," explained Ashanti. "Of course, my mom makes me put my albums on. But we listen to a little bit of everybody, you know, from Run-DMC to Mariah. So I think it's a collective, everyone getting in the mood and the spirit."

For Kim Fields, she was all about the Temptations, Boyz II Men and, dropping something a little more recent, Pentatonix Christmas.

Keshia and Soleil both name-dropped Mariah as well, while also revealing they listen to the Jackson 5, Frank Sinatra and Stevie Wonder.

As for Sarah, she and her friends record their own music every year, but is also partial to classical music and hymns. "That's what I grew up with, as opposed to Frosty the Snowman and stuff like that," she explained.

Check out the video above for more suggestions!

View Photo Gallery Everett Collection/Getty