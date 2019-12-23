5 Holiday Health and Wellness Hacks from Celebrity Trainer Eric Fleishman

Eric the Trainer (aka Eric Fleishman) is the man behind some of Hollywood's best physiques, including Patrick Schwarzenegger, "Veronica Mars" star Jason Dohring, "Sex and the City's" Chris Noth, "The Walking Dead" alum Lauren Cohan and "SEAL Team" star AJ Buckley. He's also the cohost of Amazon's "Celebrity Sweat."

The trainer and nutrition expert came up with a few holiday hacks for TooFab's audience, as we all get ready to kick off the new year with healthy minds and bodies. Everything below comes straight from Eric himself.

The holidays are an incredible time to see family, celebrate the season, and reflect upon this last year. Yet with delayed flights home, sneezing relatives wanting to kiss you, and endless food and drink, it can really negatively impact your healthy lifestyle. Well, cheer up, my fine young elves; Here are five mistletoe busting tips to keep you warm and fit on a cold winter's night:

Walk on the Wild Side

Remember in the past when you'd partake in a huge holiday feast (with all the fixings) and suddenly you realize it’s late and you'd retire to your bedroom only to lay there waiting for your food to digest? Well, no more. First off, try to have your big meal for lunch rather than dinner. It's better for digestion and will help keep your waistline trim. But in addition, vow to go for a long walk after any major holiday food indulgence. The gift of health will bring excitement under the tree.

Stay True to You

I invite you to visit a local farm on any major holiday and observe the animals. Do the pigs stand on their hind legs, bow to each other, and begin square dancing on Christmas? Do the horses happily announce that they’re starting a pottery class on New Year's Eve? Absolutely not. These delightful animals do and act the same way everyday. And so should you. If you're a health minded, active individual, I challenge you to maintain your daily workout. And if you haven't been working out lately, let's get you back on track. Try not to willingly suspend your routine just because it's the holidays.

Drink, Drank, Drunk

Remember the time you went to that party where you didn't know anybody, had a few drinks, and suddenly everyone was attractive? Oh, the power and majesty of alcohol! This social lubricant can easily backfire at family events, when you tell your brother how you really feel about him or when your mother reminds you about your biological clock. It's also strongly discouraged for anyone driving. [Editor's Note: Please, call an Uber!] So this holiday season, maybe try skipping the alcohol and instead volunteer to be the designated driver of the family. Clear head, clean driving record, and trim waistline will be your 2020 vision.

Welcome to the Snoozefest

In this nonstop world we live in, our on the go lifestyle seems exciting until we start to feel tired. There's only so much one can push before burnout sets in, leading to depression, overeating, and caffeine addiction. So this holiday season, give yourself the gift of sleep. Studies show that although sleep deprivation is the number one medical issue worldwide, in its purest form sleep is a virtual fountain of youth. So early to bed and early to rise will bring out your beauty that no one denies.

Thanks for the Memories

The holidays are a time to give thanks for all of the blessings and good fortune that has been bestowed upon us this past year. Yet for some, the holidays also remind them of better days in the past. So rise to the occasion and call an old friend you may have lost contact with. They'll appreciate the call, and the reconnection may set a positive tone for the new year. Remember, it's better to give than receive. Give them the gift of your love this holiday season.

