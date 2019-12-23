Danny Trejo Makes Pretty Convincing Argument for Adopting a Rescue Dog (Exclusive)

He's played some of the meanest characters imaginable on the big screen — but in real life Danny Trejo is just a big softie.

The 75-year-old is begging anyone thinking of buying a puppy as a last minute Christmas gift to consider adopting from a rescue shelter over a "designer puppy".

"Designer puppies and pedigree dogs, that's what's killing us, man," he said. "We've got shelters that are overcrowded with gorgeous puppies."

The "Machete" star himself said he has five — even though the shelter only permits three adoptions.

"I really believe that's where we should get dogs — from shelters, man. They all need homes — and dogs are our responsibility."

Trejo insisted that before man domesticated dogs, they were happily running around in the wild, and therefore it is our fault they need to be homed.

"We called them into our fire. They were just running around shitting everywhere, they loved it," he explained. "And we called them in and domesticated them, so they're our responsibility.

"So every time you pass a shelter, remember: your responsibility is in there."

He said any parents insisting on buying their child a thousand dollar designer puppy was "sad".

"It's sad, just because there's a little dog that would love that kid to death -- would take a bullet for him -- in a shelter."

