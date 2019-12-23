Hilary Duff officially married Matthew Koma this past Saturday at their home in Los Angeles, and she's taking us behind the scenes of her magical day.

The "Younger" actress, 32, took to Instagram to share the first photo from her backyard ceremony, one day after the couple tied the knot and seven months after she said "yes" to the songwriter, also 32.

"This," the mother of two captioned the portrait showing the newlyweds in front of a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with the words "Just Married" written on the car's rear window.

Not only did Duff tag designer Jenny Packham in the photo, but she also shared a lengthy, behind-the-scenes video of her big day, captured by Vogue.

"I want Hilary to feel how I think she wanted to feel in this dress from the direction that we had, which is very modern, and it's quite a bold look," said Packham in the video. "And more than anything, I wanted her to feel immensely confident in it, and it's a very confident look."

Duff also explained the simple yet romantic way Koma proposed -- with a storybook of their love -- and said she had her kids' names -- Luca and Banks -- embroidered on the train of her gown, along with 12/21/19.

On her Instagram Story, the "Lizzie McGuire" star showed off the couple's wedding bands in a bathroom selfie, followed by two boomerang videos that appear to have been taken in a photo booth at their reception, where she changed into a sparkly gold two-piece dress and tied her hair back into a low ponytail.

The proud new husband also posted the wedding portrait his wife shared, writing, "For the rest of forever... 12.21.19."

Duff was first linked to Koma in early 2017. They broke things off a few months later, but by September, she had started dropping hints that they were back together. Soon after, they reunited for good.

They welcomed daughter Banks Violet Bair, who wore a matching Packham dress to the wedding, on Oct. 25, 2018. Duff is also mom to 7-year-old son Luca Cruz, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

