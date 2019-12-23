Rihanna lives to troll her fans.

On Sunday, the pop star and Fenty founder shared a video snippet on Instagram, confirming there was indeed a ninth studio album.

"Update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it," she captioned the clip, which shows a small white dog bobbing its head to House of Pain's 1989 hit, "Jump Around."

Though thoroughly entertaining and adorable, the video didn't actually showcase any new music -- unless "R9" will feature cute white dogs, House of Pain and/or '80s jams.

Still, fans are furious, and understandably so.

In December of last year, someone on Instagram asked RiRi when her next album would be arriving. "2019," the singer promised, which means she has nine more days to stay true to her word.

Instead of releasing the follow-up record to 2016's incredibly successful "Anti" -- a project she claimed would be influenced by her Caribbean roots -- Rihanna signed a worldwide deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing and focused on growing her Fenty line.

You have nine days, Rihanna -- or else!

JK. You say jump, and we will always ask how high.

The only savage I know is Rihanna. The rest of us be fake’n. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 23, 2019

Rihanna and Gaga playing chicken to see who will release R9 or LG6 first pic.twitter.com/YcnXjVWMM6 — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) December 22, 2019

i would do absolutely ANYTHING for a new Rihanna album 😔😔😔 pic.twitter.com/UKLL0paaGQ — sally (@ilhamxaliye) December 23, 2019

Me headed to to rocnations office to file complaint against Rihanna Fenty for harassment and false advertising pic.twitter.com/8jipMAVZNt — Drú (@DruChaos) December 22, 2019

rihanna is going to drop R9 at 11:59:59:59 on dec 31st pic.twitter.com/UiMjiCTVP4 — ari antoinette 🅴 (@aririhz) December 22, 2019

RIHANNA IS REAL LIFE MEAN BRO. I SWEAR IF BTS EVER DIDNTHIS TO ME pic.twitter.com/BlMGsjYXPY — chel. | Kim Taehyung Sh00ter (@del_bangtan) December 22, 2019

yall leaking everything but rihanna’s album pic.twitter.com/BIBYI0HNMl — Agron (@Agronveliu97) December 22, 2019

How long will Rihanna and Adele keep breaking hearts pic.twitter.com/QNqY5axDgn — Bad Boy RIRI ® (@Landless_Native) December 23, 2019

i just want Rihanna to come try that shit on twitter since she so bold pic.twitter.com/aUSc0Snqm9 — shaynequa (@kordeisfenty) December 23, 2019

me listening to ANTI for the millionth time cs rihanna is refusing to release R9 pic.twitter.com/zaerucWbZg — 𝒴𝓊𝒹𝓎² (@igotthatbubly) December 22, 2019

me distracting Rihanna so y’all can steal her flash drive pic.twitter.com/3HyL8p6AZj — Kyle🧸 (@kylenom) December 22, 2019

