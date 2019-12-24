2019 saw some of the biggest celebrity relationship drama in any calendar year in recent memory -- from cheating scandals to shocking rebounds to fairytale weddings.

Here's a list of some of the biggest relationship shockers from the past 12 months.

Bieber and Hailey married

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin tied the knot on June 30, 2019, in an intimate ceremony after an on-and-off relationship that began and ended in 2016.

Wendy Williams files for divorce

Their story began with a rom-com worthy meet-cute at an ice rink in 1994. Twenty-five years later, it’s over. Wendy Williams finally called it quits with Kevin Hunter, her husband of 22 years, after rumors that his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, had had his baby. Apparently, Hunter was served the divorce papers while at work in his studio in April 2019.

Miley splits with Liam, hooks up with Kaitlyn Carter, then dates Cody Simpson

2019 was certainly an interesting year for Miley and Liam! The couple wed in a secret ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee, in December of last year after spending the better part of the last decade together. In August it was announced the couple had split after less than a year of marriage. One day before the world learned of the breakup, Miley, while on a girls trip to Italy, was spotted locking lips with long-time friend Kaitlynn Carter. After Miley and Kaitlynn parted ways in September, Miley found herself another beau come October: Australian singer Cody Simpson. As of right now, they’ve made their Instagram debut, cuddled up at the hospital and made out over acai bowls—let’s see where this one goes!

Khloe splits with Tristan

After a three-year romance that began in August 2016, the collective internet was on fire after news came out in February 2019 that Tristan Thompson was spotted hooking up with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, in the wee hours of the morning after a party. The fallout from Tristan’s apparent infidelity was swift and vicious. Woods was quickly cut out of Kylie’s friend circle, while Tristan and Khloe called it quits. The two seem to agree, however,that co-parenting their baby daughter True is their priority right now.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason split

Jenelle Evans filed a restraining order against estranged husband, David Eason, in November 2019 alleging that he was abusive towards her and her kids and shot and killed Jenelle’s French bulldog, Nugget. They got married in 2017.

Niecy Nash and Jay Tucker Split

The "When They See Us" star announced that her and her partner of 8 years, Jay Tucker, were no longer married in a joint statement she posted to her Instagram in October 2019. "Our union was such a gorgeous ride. And as we go our separate ways now, we feel fortunate for the love we share — present tense," they shared.

Christina Hendricks and Geoffrey Arrend

The thespian couple broke up after ten years of marriage in October 2019, announcing on Instagram that they would "always work together to raise their two beautiful dogs." They were first introduced by Hendricks’ "Mad Men" co-star Vincent Kartheiser in 2007.

JWoww and Clayton Carpinello – got together, split, then got back together

The "Jersey Shore" star made it official with wrestler Zack Clayton Carpinello in April 2019, following Farley’s split with ex-husband Roger Mathews, who she shares two children with. JWoww ended things with Zack after the October 10 episode of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" showed him getting a bit too close to JWoww’s co-star Angeline Pivarnick. Less than two weeks after that, things were back on again between the two after they were spotted spending time together at Universal Studios in Florida. However, cast members said in November that it's still not officially back on. Talk about a rollercoaster romance...

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk split

Hollywood's most photogenic couple announced that they had parted ways after more than four years of dating. They began dating in the spring of 2015 and have one daughter: Lea De Seine, who they welcomed in 2017.

Adele and Simon Konecki split

Konecki and Adele met in 2011 and kept their love largely out of the spotlight until Adele thanked her “husband and son” in a Grammy acceptance speech in 2017. The British crooner officially filed for divorce from her entrepreneur husband on September 12, 2019.

Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson split – Pete goes on dates with Kaia Gerber

Kate Beckinsale, 45, and Pete Davidson, 25, called it quits after just a few months of dating in April 2019. The two got together at the Golden Globes in January 2019. Davidson has since found solace in the arms of 18-year-old supermodel Kaia Gerber, who he's been going on numerous dates with since October 2019.

Evan Peters and Emma Roberts – He Goes on to Date Halsey

Emma and Evan began dating in 2012 after wrapping filming on their movie Adult World. After a dispute that allegedly involved domestic violence (Evan was found with a bloody nose), and two breakups, they called it quits for real in March 2019. Emma has since gone onto date actor Garrett Hedlund, and Evan is now dating singer Halsey.

Jeff Lewis and Gage Edwards split

The "Flipping Out" stars, who were in a relationship for a decade and share 2-year-old daughter Monroe, broke things off in January 2019.

Jeff Bezos and Mackenzie Bezos split – He is now with Lauren Sanchez

In a move that made Mackenzie Bezos the fourth richest woman in the world, Jeff Bezos and Mackenzie Bezos announced that they would be getting a divorce after 16 years of marriage in April 2019 (Mackenzie got $35.6 billion in Amazon stock as part of the settlement). They met in 1992, where Mackenzie worked for Jeff at a New York City hedge fund.

David Harbour splits with Alison Sudol, now dating Lily Allen