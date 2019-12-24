News By TooFab Staff |
9-Year-Old Clements Twins Ask Fans to Help Save Their Father's Life
"People are so sweet to want to help my dad," Leah says. "The more people that get tested the better."

9-year-old Instagram stars, the Clements Twins, are asking their 1.5 million Instagram followers for a small favor that could make a big impact.

The gorgeous child models, Ava and Leah Clements, who have been called "the most beautiful twins in the world," are turning to their fans for help to save the life of their father, Kevin Clements, 39, who was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive cancer called T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/lymphoma, in October.

The Clements family -- which also includes Ava and Leah's brother and their mom, Jaqi -- are on a search for a life-saving bone marrow transplant for Kevin. And the Clements twins are doing what they can to help their dad find a donor.

Ava and Leah have partnered with DKMS, the world's largest bone marrow center, in the hope of finding a match for Kevin. However, by doing this, they are also helping the 12,000 others who are searching for donors as well.

"If he gets a transplant, his cancer will go away quicker," Ava says.

"People are so sweet to want to help my dad," Leah adds. "The more people that get tested the better."

"We can put it out there to so many people how easy it is to see if you're a match and how you can help," Kevin tells People. The father of three, who is the head swim coach at JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano, California, is currently going through his second of twelve rounds of chemotherapy.

The Clements family also tells People that if they are unable to find a donor for Kevin, having people take the simple test (which, like the procedure, if you're a match, is painless) will help the thousands of others in desperate need of bone marrow transplant.

"We can help spread awareness so that more people decide to become donors,” Jaqi says. "There's just so much you could do with this platform. And it's taken about two years to build, but I think we can really get out there and help a lot of people. That's our new focus right now."

"At the end of the day, life needs to move forward," Kevin adds. "There's so much love out there. I've gotten text messages, emails, and phone calls from people who I haven't heard from since college. It has helped our family really deal with it in a very positive way."

Click here to see how you can help Kevin.

