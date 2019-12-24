Let's face it, you have a lot of time to kill and you're looking to stream through the holidays.

There's just one problem — way too many things to watch.

It's an overpopulated mass of content out there in the kingdoms of Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and of course Disney+.

Here's a curated list of movies to help entertain you as you remain frozen in a mindless food coma until, well... next year.

"How The Grinch Stole Christmas" (Netflix)

You can trek to theaters to watch a new animated version of this Dr. Seuss classic or you can settle for this live-action adaptation directed by Ron Howard and starring Jim Carrey in the titular role. Critics didn't love this kids movie when it hit theaters 19 years ago, but the makeup and special effects stand the test of time, and Carrey crushes it as the green meanie who vacuums up all the presents in Whoville before his heart grows three sizes.

"The Nightmare Before Christmas" (Disney+)

Stop-motion animation at its finest. Director Tim Burton's 1993 Disney classic is one of the best-reviewed movies on this list. If you haven't seen it yet, the movie follows the king of Halloweentown, Jack Skellington, who kidnaps Santa and takes over the gig in an effort to find more fulfillment in his life. Spoiler alert: It doesn't go well.

"Holiday in the Wild" (Netflix)

This Hallmark-like style rom-com may be a little cheesy, but it's guaranteed to get you into the holiday spirit. The film follows a Manhattan socialite, Kate, (Kristin Davis), who embarks on a solo safari in Africa after she is suddenly dumped by her husband. While on a detour through Zambia, Kate helps her pilot, Derek (Rob Lowe), rescue an orphaned baby elephant...and sparks fly. Love, Christmas and baby elephants? There's nothing not to love here.

"Home Alone" (Disney+)

The holiday classic and its sequels are now all on Disney+. In "Home Alone," the film that started it all, eight-year-old Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) is tasked with protecting his house from burglars after his family accidentally leaves him at home during their Christmas vacation to Paris. All hell breaks loose as Kevin takes the two thieves head-on.

"Christmas with the Kranks" (Netflix)

Jamie Lee Curtis and Tim Allen play a married couple who are very excited to use their holiday time off to actually vacation for once, but their plans are spoiled when their daughter makes a last-minute decision to come home for Christmas.

"The Santa Clause" (Disney+)

This holiday season, stream the Disney classic "The Santa Clause" which follows a divorced regular dad, Scott (Tim Allen), who, after accidentally killing Santa, is transported to the North Pole and must take over the role of Kris Kringle before Christmas. If you are feeling in the mood for a movie marathon? Both sequels, "The Santa Clause 2" and "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause" are also available.

"Happy Christmas" (Hulu)

If you're a fan of Lena Dunham and Anna Kendrick, you might dig this 2014 indie dramedy about a young woman spending the holidays at her sister's house while recovering from a nasty breakup.

"The Princess Switch" (Netflix)

The charmingly silly spin on "The Prince and the Pauper" features not one but two characters played by Vanessa Hudgens, and they're not even twins! The "High School Musical" phenom turned "Spring Breakers" vixen stars as both Stacy, a world-class baker from Chicago, and Lady Margaret, a Duchess betrothed to the crown prince of the fictional land of Belgravia. Stacy and the Lady Margaret's paths cross after the former agrees to compete in the renowned Belgravian Bake Off and the latter agrees to be one of its judges. Upon realizing they have a doppelgänger, the two Hudgens get the bright idea to swap identities, love interests, and even accents. It's cheesy and predictable, sure, but that's why we love Christmas movies, right?

"It's a Wonderful Life" (Amazon)

Not only is this 1946 film starring Jimmy Stewart a cinematic classic, but it packs a powerful message. You can watch the original in which George Bailey contemplates committing suicide on Christmas Eve before angels show him what life would be like for his friends and family if he was never born.

"A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding"

Who said a story has to end with "happily ever after?" The sequel to the popular Netflix Christmas film finds Amber (Rose McIver) and Prince Richard (Ben Lamb) a year after Amber infiltrated the royal family by posing as his little sister's tutor. The two are still happily in love, only she's lost her job as a reporter (and started a blog!) and he's been promoted from the Christmas Prince to the Christmas King. The two find themselves preparing for a lavish royal wedding despite the fact his kingdom is on the verge of economic catastrophe. The third film, "A Christmas Prince: A Royal Baby," is also available to stream.

"Miracle on 34th Street" (Disney+)

The 1994 Christmas classic is the fourth remake of the holiday tale, but one of our favorites, thanks to charming child star Mara Wilson's chemistry with the late Richard Attenborough as a mall Santa Claus who turns out to be the real deal and has to prove it in court.

"A Merry Friggin' Christmas" (Amazon)

This movie didn't get much love upon release, but the film's star-studded cast -- Joel McHale, Lauren Graham, Candace Bergen and the late Robin Williams -- is reason enough to give it a shot. The road trip comedy follows McHale on a journey with his estranged father, played by Williams, to retrieve his son's gifts before Christmas morning.

"The Night Before" (Hulu)

This R-rated comedy follows three childhood friends, played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Seth Rogen and Anthony Mackie, on a quest to have their wildest Christmas Eve ever. Fans of "Superbad" and "The Hangover" should approve if they haven't seen it yet.

