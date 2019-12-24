Khloe Kardashian's BFF Malika Haqq Shares First Sonogram of Baby

Malika Haqq is over the moon about becoming a mother.

Khloe Kardashian's BFF -- who is expecting her first child in March -- took to social media to share an ultrasound of her baby boy on Monday.

"My angel," Haqq, 36, captioned the black and white photograph she posted on Instagram and Twitter, as friends and fans were quick to voice their love and support.

Kylie Jenner wrote, "Can't wait to meet him ♥️," as the actress replied, "@kyliejenner He's going to love Auntie Ky."

"Forever Love," was shared by Kardashian friend Larsa Pippen, with actress Christina Milian posting, "😍😍😍😍."

Hours before she posted the sonogram, Malika revealed an Instagram Story showcasing all the gifts Khloe bestowed upon the soon-to-arrive bundle of joy.

"So this is what happens when you give my best friend your login to your registry. She buys everything for Christmas. I love you, crazy," she narrated the clip, featuring a Christmas tree full of presents. "My baby is so blessed," she added.

Malika announced her baby news in September, writing on Instagram, "I listen to my heart, and I've decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I'm pregnant! I didn't know when, I just knew one day. God said it's my turn, and I couldn't be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine."

She has yet to address the identity of the father, although fans point to her recent relationship with rapper O.T. Genasis. The actress split from the 32-year-old in June 2019 after dating on and off for over two years.

