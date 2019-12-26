The celeb couple who undoubtedly ruled 2019 was, of course, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin who married (for the second time) in late September.

But it was not always certain the two would find each other, despite having a history that goes all the way back to 2009, when Hailey first met Justin at a show promoting his debut EP, "My World" (with dad Stephen Baldwin in tow!). Thankfully, the Internet immortalized this moment so we can forever cherish their adorable tween awkwardness.

Watch their meet-cute moment below:

.@HaileyBaldwin went from being a Belieber to being @JustinBieber’s fiancée, throwback to the couple’s first meeting in 2009. pic.twitter.com/cqhr78ciyQ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 9, 2018

This led to a life-long fascination with the Canadian pop sensation (with a fairy tale ending, of course).

The Belieber Years (2011 – Hopefully, Forever)

Hailey may have deleted most of her tweets fangirling over Justin in his "Never Say Never" days, but thanks to hawk-eyed (and possibly prophetic?) fans, there's plenty of evidence of her love for the Biebs.

Here's some of her tweets from the early Bieber era:

August 28, 2011: "@justinbieber why are you holding a snake ...? ... I think u need to loose the glasses.... but I love the shoes lol" August 29, 2011: really cool of u to publicly thank God and Jesus in ur speech!" October 3, 2011: "@justinbieber ohhhhhh yeahhhhh Brazil yeahhhhhhhhh!!! You will love it" October 17, 2011: "@justinbieber #MISTLETOE is #1 on iTunes! Congrats!!!! :)" November 23, 2011: "@justinbieber great seeing you today. You were really really good, enjoy ur thanksgiving!" January 1, 2012: "@justinbeiber happy new year! U had a great performance tonight!" January 27, 2012: "@justinbieber can we just talk about your dark hair for a second... #itlooksreallygood" February 10, 2012: "@justinbieber are you ever gonna instagram again? Or..." March 26, 2012: "@justinbieber boyfriend is such a good song! Already to number 1 on iTunes, that's amazing! #BOYFRIEND"

The Years In Limbo (2014 – 2016)

Fans started buzzing after the two were pictured together at the New York branch of the Hillsong Church, which they are both members of. After much speculation, both Justin and Hailey shut down relationship rumors.

"I've known him since I was so young—since I was like 13—and we've just been good friends over the years," the then 18-year-old said in an interview with E! News. "We have just stayed close and there's nothing more to it than that."

Justin took to Instagram to share a picture of the two of them explaining that they were friends, and nothing more.

The On & Off Years (2016 – 2018)

Justin rang in the New Year in 2016 by dropping a bombshell onto fans, announcing that they were finally together with this caption-less Instagram post, which he tagged Hailey in.

In an interview with GQ later that year, he described Hailey as "someone I really love. We spend a lot of time together."

He was wary, however, of putting a label on their relationship at the time, saying, "What if Hailey ends up being the girl I'm gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it's always gonna be damaged. It's really hard to fix wounds like that. It's so hard ... I just don't want to hurt her."

By August that year, though, they'd called it quits, and Justin had moved on to Sofia Richie.

However, by March 2018 Justin was seen hanging with Selena Gomez again. But by May, after his dad Jeremy's wedding in Jamaica, the two childhood sweethearts were said to be no longer dating.

One month later, in June, rumors began to swirl that Justin was back with Hailey after they were spotted being close at Miami's LIV Nightclub, but there was no official word on the two reconciling until Justin finally got down on one knee.

They're Married, Or Are They? (2018)

In what was surely a death blow to the dreams of millions of teen girls, Justin proposed to Hailey in front of a crowd in Baker's Bay in July 2018.

According to TMZ, eyewitnesses were at a restaurant doing salsa on the dance floor when Justin's security told everyone to put their phones away because something special was about to happen. That's when Justin proposed, and Hailey said yes!

TMZ reported in September 2018 that Justin and Hailey were spotted at a courthouse obtaining a marriage license. Apparently, eyewitnesses heard Justin tell Hailey, "I can’t wait to marry you, baby."

After a couple months of waiting on tenterhooks and refreshing Instagram for wedding pics, we finally learned from People Magazine that while they were legally married, they were pressing pause on a formal religious ceremony.

The Big Ceremony! (2019)

The Biebers rented out Palmetto Bluff, an incredibly photogenic hotel in South Carolina, for their wedding. Hailey got Virgil Abloh to design her wedding dress, the couple booked their favorite performer, Grammy winner Daniel Caesar, to perform at the wedding and set a date for the big day: September 30, 2019.

154 guests got the invite, and plenty of A-listers were in attendance -- Scooter Braun, Usher, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Jaden Smith and Ed Sheeran were just some of names at the star-studded event.

Hailey stunned in a halter-neck white gown and a low chignon bun at the wedding reception, where there also casually happened to be bottles of Moët covered in gold jewels, with "The Biebers 9.30.19" written across the front.