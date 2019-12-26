Wedding bells are ringing for these couples!
The holidays are all about love and with that comes Christmas proposals!
You may have heard sleigh bells ringing, but these couples are hearing wedding bells instead.
Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban have been engaged since he popped the question over the summer, but this time, she did the asking.
On their 2 year anniversary, Vonn got down on one knee and asked PK to be her husband.
"In a 'non traditional' move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes!" she shared on Twitter. "Women aren't the only ones who should get engagement rings!" she wrote alongside a photo of his ring.
Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary, in a “non traditional” move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes ☺️! Women aren’t the only ones who should get engagement rings! #MerryChristmas #equality pic.twitter.com/hhdm85RoWi— lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) December 25, 2019
Actress Angie Harmon and soap star Greg Vaughn had a "Marry, marry Christmas!!" The couple got engaged with their combined six children in attendance.
Harmon, who has reportedly been dating her now-fiance since 2017, captioned her photos with "#ModernDayBradyBunch"
Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds re-proposed to his wife, Aja Volkman, after they separated in 2018. The couple split last year and reconciled in January 2019 after seven months apart. They welcomed their fourth child later that year.
Volkman shared a photo of her new ring accompanied by a long, heartfelt post. "Tonight we put our kids to bed and began to clean up the mess of the day. I could see that he was nervous but I didn't know why. He got on one knee and before he could open his mouth I began to cry. Loaded tears that held nearly 10 years of growth. The answer has always been yes. Even before we knew what that meant," she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Well, the last two years have been transformative to say the least. I’ve never caused so much hurt or been so hurt by another human in my life. It took us a long time to really see each other. We weren’t reckless at all. In fact we were so careful that we didn’t do what we needed to do. We didn’t listen to who we were. We loved each other at the expense of everything. Two different backgrounds, and practically two different generations. It was a wild story that just kept getting more wild as time passed. We wrote love songs, and we got married. Then came children. We were both emotional and driven and also hard on ourselves. We went through a whirlwind of successes and failures and we held each other tight because it was scary. But we also suffocated each other. We didn’t know ourselves well enough to maintain the strength from within. And it all began to crumble. The world was harsh. There was so much love, but also criticism and ugliness. We weren’t prepared to be disliked or misunderstood. It hurt. We were distorted mirrors of each other. I missed the stage and he had too much of it. We fell apart. Our oldest daughter was suffering. Her foundation fell away and all that she knew was destroyed. We hated ourselves. The night was long. 7 months long. Then one evening he came to my door. I looked at him timidly because of all that I had gone through. Endless days of hiding in my closet crying beneath my clothes. Deep soul searching accompanied by the darkest thoughts that would eventually turn to light. He stood there on my porch and all I could see was my most favorite person staring back at me. I understood it all. We didn’t need the words. We were both forgiven..but... I wouldn’t put my ring back on. Even when we decided to stay together. I just couldn’t go back to what we were. I told him that we would have to start again. He agreed. Tonight we put our kids to bed and began to clean up the mess of the day. I could see that he was nervous but I didn’t know why. He got on one knee and before he could open his mouth I began to cry. Loaded tears that held nearly 10 years of growth. The answer has always been yes. Even before we knew what that meant.
Iggy Azalea's ex, Nick Young, also popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Keonna Green, over the holiday. With the help of his son, Nick Jr., Young pulled off the proposal Christmas morning in front of the couple's three children.
Young could be heard telling his high school sweetheart that this proposal is "way overdue."
