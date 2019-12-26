The holidays are all about love and with that comes Christmas proposals!

You may have heard sleigh bells ringing, but these couples are hearing wedding bells instead.

Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban have been engaged since he popped the question over the summer, but this time, she did the asking.

On their 2 year anniversary, Vonn got down on one knee and asked PK to be her husband.

"In a 'non traditional' move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes!" she shared on Twitter. "Women aren't the only ones who should get engagement rings!" she wrote alongside a photo of his ring.

Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary, in a “non traditional” move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes ☺️! Women aren’t the only ones who should get engagement rings! #MerryChristmas #equality pic.twitter.com/hhdm85RoWi — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) December 25, 2019

Actress Angie Harmon and soap star Greg Vaughn had a "Marry, marry Christmas!!" The couple got engaged with their combined six children in attendance.

Harmon, who has reportedly been dating her now-fiance since 2017, captioned her photos with "#ModernDayBradyBunch"

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds re-proposed to his wife, Aja Volkman, after they separated in 2018. The couple split last year and reconciled in January 2019 after seven months apart. They welcomed their fourth child later that year.

Volkman shared a photo of her new ring accompanied by a long, heartfelt post. "Tonight we put our kids to bed and began to clean up the mess of the day. I could see that he was nervous but I didn't know why. He got on one knee and before he could open his mouth I began to cry. Loaded tears that held nearly 10 years of growth. The answer has always been yes. Even before we knew what that meant," she wrote.

Iggy Azalea's ex, Nick Young, also popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Keonna Green, over the holiday. With the help of his son, Nick Jr., Young pulled off the proposal Christmas morning in front of the couple's three children.

Young could be heard telling his high school sweetheart that this proposal is "way overdue."

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.