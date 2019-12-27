Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Brandi Glanville Wants 'To Make This Clear' About Christmas Photo with Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes
Though she says they're all "in a good place," she didn't spend the day with her ex.

On Christmas Day, Brandi Glanville shared a photo many of her fans didn't expect -- one of her spending the holidays with her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian and his wife, LeAnn Rimes.

But after the photo --which she captioned "Modern Family" -- got picked up by a ton of entertainment news publications, she took to Twitter on Thursday night to set a few things straight.

"I just want to make this clear I did not spend Christmas Day with my ex, his wife & family," she wrote. "Had I been invited I would have. I was simply picking up the boys car still running in the driveway & asked to take a quick pic."

In all, Glanville said she only spent five minutes with her ex and the country singer, while picking up the two sons she shares with Cibrian; Mason, 16, and Jake, 12.

In a series of followup tweets to her inquisitive followers, Brandi insisted the three are "all in a good place," but she didn't want everyone to believe they made a day out of it. "I love everyone in that pic I just don't want it getting twisted," she added.

When one of her fans responded with a nasty remark about Rimes, saying she looked "odd, like a waitress," Glanville hit back saying, "She is pretty I was Jolly."

This isn't the first time the group, who have quite the storied history, have been together on the holidays. Rimes shared a photo with her husband, Brandi and their kids on Easter back in April 2019.

"Happy Easter LovEs! Our awkward family Easter 🐣 photo/Christmas card?!" she captioned the photo, before clarifying that she was calling "the way we are standing" awkward and not the fact "we are all together." She said the group itself was "not awkward at all."

