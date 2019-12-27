Kelly Clarkson and her husband Brandon Blackstock may have busy schedules, but it looks like they always find time to get it on... a lot.

While participating in an "Ask Me Anything" with "The Voice" Season 14 winner Brynn Cartelli for "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the 16-year-old singer asked her coach about her nighttime routine -- and Clarkson didn't hesitate to give a very honest answer.

After talking about some of their favorite foods and what albums they would take on a deserted island, Cartelli asked her burning question.

"This is actually one I always think about because I see it in interviews all the time," she said. "I always think about asking everybody this because it's so interesting to me. What's the last thing you do before you go to bed every night? Is there one thing?"

As Clarkson immediately grinned, Cartelli smiled and said, "Oh, no. Do I not wanna know this?"

"Well Brynn," Clarkson began, starting to laugh. "I was single for many years, so...I have children and how one makes children is generally what I do before bed."

"That's not a lie," she added with a giggle. "That's real and it's not weird. It's natural."

"And this is why America loves you," Cartelli replied.

Clarkson, 37, has been open about her love life with Blackstock, 43, in the past.

"Any time we're in a discussion about sex with a bunch of couples, Brandon and I stay pretty quiet," Clarkson told Redbook back in 2017. "To keep it family appropriate, let's say we’re just a lot more active than other couples. "I'm a person who loves change. He loves spontaneity. Having a set time or place [to have sex] would be boring to us."

"When I met Brandon, I wasn't looking for a friend. I have a lot of great friends! I was looking for a lover," she added at the time. "I had never found someone I was truly passionate about, who I wanted to stay in bed with all day. The fact that I did, well...I was going to latch on and take advantage of that."

The couple, who share daughter River, 5, and son Remy, 3, began dating in 2012 and were married in Tennessee in October 2013.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

stars take sides Getty