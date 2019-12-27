"Real Housewives of Orange County" star Gina Kirschenheiter has opened up about the night her estranged husband, Matt, was arrested after an alleged domestic abuse incident.

During part three of the "RHOC" reunion Thursday, Gina broke down in tears as she emotionally recalled the evening in question, which ultimately led to their separation.

Over the summer, Gina and Matt -- who had previously filed for divorce the year before -- decided to give their 11-year relationship and 8-year marriage another shot. However, on the night of June 22, a month after "RHOC" Season 14 had finished filming, the two had an argument at Gina's home, during which Matt allegedly choked her, hit her, dragged her, threw her and threatened to kill her -- all while their three young children were asleep in the other room.

After host Andy Cohen pointed out that Matt has denied all allegations, he asked Gina how much she could say about what allegedly happened that night.

According to Gina, they had an "incident" in the morning and she asked Matt to leave. While she said it was "bad," he later apologized and they went out for a friend's birthday as they had originally planned. Gina said they "actually had a great night," before things took a turn.

"We were Ubering home and he got angry over something -- I don't even know what," Gina said, beginning to tear up. "The driver pulled over, he gets kicked out and I was like, 'Alright I'm gonna go home.' He calls me, he's like, 'I can't get another Uber, you're in my Uber.' I was like, 'Okay, I'm pulling up in two minutes.'"

Gina said she then went to bed, thinking Matt would just call another Uber. But that wasn't the case. According to Gina, Matt's cell phone died and he had to walk home. "So the whole time he's walking home, he's also getting himself worked up, worked up, worked up. He's pissed," she explained.

"He gets to the house and he got up somehow onto the second level and that was it," she continued as she started to cry. "He just was like a different person. I was really scared. I ran out of the house, and I rang my neighbor's doorbell, and I was banging on the door. And he dragged me back in the house."

Andy asked if any of the neighbors heard them. "A lot of the neighbors heard," Gina replied. "They all called the police and then the cops came, they arrested him. It was scary. It was really scary."

All of the housewives were visibly shocked as Gina recalled her story, especially Emily Simpson, who said learning about the alleged incident "broke her heart."

"I couldn't imagine what that night was like for her," she continued, before Tamra Judge added, "It was like shocking to us because we don't know Matt."

Matt was arrested and later charged with two felony counts of domestic violence. "The charges are just that, they're just allegations," his attorney told PEOPLE at the time. “These type of cases, domestic violence type cases when there are are no independent witnesses, it’s a 1:1 situation and it really comes down to a credibility call. He is not a violent person, he doesn’t have a history of that. He maintains his innocence and looks forward to the truth coming out and his day in court."

Court documents claim Matt "willfully and unlawfully inflicted corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition upon" Gina, who filed a restraining order against him after the alleged incident. The restraining order requires him to remain 100 feet away from her, but does not pertain to their three children: daughter Sienna, 5, and sons Nicholas, 7, and Luca, 4. The papers also claim that Matt "unlawfully violated the personal liberty" of Gina "by violence, menace, fraud and deceit." He pleaded not guilty.

The couple filed for divorce in July 2018 after eight years of marriage. While filming the current season, Gina claimed Matt had had an affair. After all of the drama with her ex-husband, Gina has moved on, finding love with a new beau, Travis Mullen.

"I feel very lucky now," Gina told Andy. "Now I know what it feels to really be loved and how you should be treated and I have so much more of an appreciation for it."