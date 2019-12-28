Billie Lourd is paying tribute to her mom Carrie Fisher on the third anniversary of her death.

On Friday, the "Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker" star shared a video of herself in a bathtub, where she sang a beautiful cover of John Prine's "Angel from Montgomery."

"TakeYourBrokenHeartAndTurnItIntoArt Bathtub Sessions-Angel From Montgomery," Lourd wrote in the caption, before adding a quote from Anne Lamott.

"You will lose someone you can't live without and your heart will be badly broken, and the bad news is that you never completely get over the loss of your beloved," Lourd quoted. "But this is also the good news. They live forever in your broken heart that doesn't seal back up. And you come through."

The message continued, "It's like having a broken leg that never heals perfectly—that still hurts when the weather gets cold, but you learn to dance with the limp. - Anne Lamott 🙏🏼to @moonbrothersmusic."

Fisher died at the age of 60 on December 27, 2016, days after a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Debbie Reynolds, Fisher's mother, died one day later at the age of 84.

Like with her mother, Lourd posted in honor of the three-year anniversary of her grandmother's death, sharing a sweet throwback photo with her grandmother on Saturday.

"✨💖✨" the "Scream Queens" actress wrote in the caption.

The "Booksmart" star also posted an Instagram on Christmas and shared a heartfelt message for those, like herself, are dealing with the loss of a loved one during the holidays.

"Happy holidays! (But also sad/emotional/weird/stressful holidays!) Sending my love to everyone who has lost someone they loved and is missing them a little extra today," Lourd captioned a photo of herself with her late mother and grandmother. "I see you. It's okay if everything ain't all merry and bright. It can be a mix of all of it. And it's all okay."

"Feel all the feelings - the good and the not so good," she added, before listing ways to honor those who are no longer here.

"Eat something delish they used to love. Put on one of their favorite songs. Tell a story about them. Cry about them. Call one of their friends you haven't talked to in a while," she continued. "Be kind and patient with yourself. Don't grieve in silence. You're not alone."

Both Fisher and her daughter can be seen in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," in theaters now. While Fisher died before filming began, unused footage from "The Force Awakens" was used in the new film.

