Emma Watson Compares Taylor Swift Feud with Scooter Braun to Little Women

Emma Watson revealed a character in "Little Women" is quite relatable to one of today's biggest pop stars.

During an interview with Variety at the New York premiere of the film, the actress compared Jo March asking for the copyrights to her debut novel to Taylor Swift's recent ownership battle over her music.

"It's about believing in yourself and knowing your worth and owning your worth," the 29-year-old said on the red carpet. "Right now, the Taylor Swift situation is a great example of, you know, you're young and you're talented and someone wants to buy your work, but having ownership at the end of the day is super, super important because you don't know what someone's going to decide to do with that."

The "Beauty and the Beast" star also likened the ordeal to a classic board game.

"I think people undervalue ownership," she added. "You know when you play Monopoly and you have a decision and you want to own something or get cash fast. The way to win Monopoly, everyone, is to own stuff. I'm just saying."

Back in June, Swift first spoke out about the fight to keep her songs after she accused Scooter Braun of "backdooring" her when he purchased Big Machine Record Group which owned the rights to her catalog of music.

Swift had worked with Big Machine Record Group since 2005, recording her first six albums with founder Scott Borchetta. When news broke Braun bought the company, the "Lover" singer took to social media to air her grievances.

"Scooter has stripped me of my life's work, that I wasn't given an opportunity to buy," she wrote. "Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it. This is my worst case scenario. This is what happens when you sign a deal at fifteen to someone for whom the term "loyalty" is clearly just a contractual concept. And when that man says "Music has value", he means its value is beholden to men who had no part in creating it."

The mega-manager, who works with Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Ariana Grande to name a few, denied the claims in September during an episode of Tony Gonzalez's "Wide Open" podcast.

"It's hard when you get attacked and it's not based on any truth,' he said during the interview adding, "I don't do anything with malicious intent. I try to do things above board. I try to do the right thing. Not everyone's gonna be happy with everything that you do, and I think the truth always comes out, and I'm confident in that."

Earlier in the Variety interview, Watson, who plays Meg in Greta Gerwig's adaptation of "Little Women," said she most identifies with the character of Jo, played by Saoirse Ronan.

"The role that I play is a really important kind of foil, or counterbalance to Jo, and I loved playing that, but I definitely resonate the most with Jo," Watson said.

"Little Women" is now in theaters.

