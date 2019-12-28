Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave has kept her fans updated throughout her pregnancy, but now she's taking it to the next level by asking them to help name her baby.

On Saturday, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star -- who is expecting her third child with her husband Edwin Arroyave -- shared a photo on Instagram where she revealed the four names she and her family are considering for the baby girl: Presley, Shay, Selena and Dove.

"Sound off with your fave and why?!! We are a house divided," the 38-year-old accountability coach captioned the post, below.

Teddi and Edwin announced the exciting news back in September. Teddi explained how unlike their other children -- daughter Slate, 7, and son Cruz, 5 -- baby No. 3 "was a complete surprise."

"Everything's good and I'm in the clear, so I'm just starting to get to that point where I'm sharing with everybody," the 38-year-old accountability coach told Us Weekly after revealing the news. "Plus now I have a bump, so there's not much more hiding I'll be able to do!"

The Bravo star and her Skyline Security Management founder husband, 42, got married in 2011 and conceived Slate and Cruz through IVF.

"My husband said, 'I don't want to see you going through IVF again -- that was brutal,'" the daughter of musician John Mellencamp explained. "It was so many rounds, but this time we really weren't doing anything! I was on vacation! Just having fun with my family! It was a complete surprise. I didn't even know I was because I didn't have a regular cycle."

Even though the addition wasn't planned, Teddi said she and Edwin are "over the moon." One family member who didn't seem very thrilled at first, however, was their son, Cruz, because he really wanted a baby brother.

In October, Teddi shared a video of the baby No. 3's gender reveal, where Cruz and Slate popped black mystery confetti-filled balloons. After the pink confetti was revealed, Teddi, Edwin and Slate cheered, while Cruz looked noticeably upset with the fact he's getting a baby sister. His reaction was absolutely priceless.

