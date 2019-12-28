The Mandalorian Gets Season 2 Premiere Date, Teases New Character

Jon Favreau is still playing Santa, as he gave Star Wars fans a little gift on Friday.

The writer/directer took to Twitter to officially announce the second season of "The Mandalorian" will be hitting Disney + in the fall of 2020.

And the showrunner teased the addition of a character first spotted in the film "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" -- one of Jabba the Hutt's palace guards, the green pig-like Gamorrean.

Favreau first spoke of the live action series' sophomore effort back in July, when he told Jimmy Kimmel he was working with director Dave Filoni on it.

"We're done with the first season. I'm actually writing part of the second season now. So I'm having a blast,” he said at the time on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

"The Mandalorian" follows the adventures of Pedro Pascal as a bounty hunter, which take place after the events of "Return of the Jedi," but before the action of "The Force Awakens".

"The Empire is gone and all hell’s breaking loose in the outer rim, and it's about the scum and villainy that now, once you take out the rule of law, what happens?" Favreau told Kimmel. "Chaos takes over, and you have a lot of the unseemly characters."

Since its debut in November, the show has been a critical and commercial success, hailed as a "visually stunning, consistently entertaining space-spaghetti-Western serial" by Chicago Sun-Times.

And let's not forget the show brought us Baby Yoda. The best gift of 2019 -- Baby Yoda. Check out all the hilarious memes of our beloved, 50-year-old infant here.

