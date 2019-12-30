Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Sharon Stone Back on Bumble After Users Reported Her as Fake and Got Her Blocked
"Is being me exclusionary?" tweets the 61-year-old actress.

Being famous has its perks, but that's not always the case.

Just ask Sharon Stone, who was blocked from using Bumble's dating app after fellow users reported the 61-year-old actress' account as being fake.

"I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account," she tweeted Sunday night. "Some users reported that it couldn't possibly be me! Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don't shut me out of the hive."

After Bumble's editorial director, Clare O'Connor, got word of the blunder, she reached out to the "Basic Instinct" star via Twitter to notify her that her access to the matchmaking site had been reinstated. O'Connor signed off with the message, "Hope you find your honey."

It's hard to believe the rich and famous would want anything to do with us regular folk, particularly when it comes to dating, but Stone isn't the only celebrity who's admitted to looking for love and/or a good time on dating apps.

Earlier this month, Andy Cohen revealed to Jeff Lewis that he's not on Raya -- an ultra-exclusive dating app for celebrities and really wealthy people -- because he prefers to be among the "unvetted."

"I'd rather be on something more accessible, like Tinder, which I am on," the Bravo boss explained. "I want to date real people. I don't want to date people where they had to do something to get on this app. I'd rather date people who I could meet anywhere. [Raya users are] vetted. I want to meet unvetted."

