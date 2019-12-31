She played the stunning Donna Marco in the original series.

And Donna D'Errico thinks she might have found an even more beautiful replacement for that inevitable reboot: her daughter Frankie Jean Sixx.

While waiting for the 18-year-old for a recent dinner date at Craig's in LA, the actress said she would not be opposed to her little girl taking on the role... that is, if she actually wanted to try acting.

"I don't know that she wants to act, but yeah sure, that would be an honor," the 51-year-old said. "She's way more gorgeous than me. Way more gorgeous!"

After arriving at the restaurant moments later, Frankie even admitted she would certainly consider it if the opportunity ever arose.

"I would think about it, maybe," she said. "Why not? I would do it."

Despite being a professional make-up artist rather than an actress, Frankie foresaw no trouble stepping into her mom's iconic red swimsuit.

"I think it would be pretty natural," she said. "We're pretty similar as it is."

Frankie Jean is the only biological child of Donna and Mötley Crüe co-founder and bassist Nikki Sixx, who divorced in 2007 after an 11-year marriage.

She has three older half siblings from her dad's previous relationship, and one from her mom's.

"Baywatch", set on the beaches of Los Angeles County (and later Hawaii) ran for 11 seasons from 1989 to 2001; Donna starred in seasons 7 and 8, as well as both seasons of spin-off "Baywatch Nights".

In August of last year it was reported Freemantle was eyeing a reboot of the franchise.

In 2017 it was rebooted for the big screen with Dwayne Johnson taking over David Hasselhoff's role as head lifeguard Mitch Buchannon; it doubled its budget but was panned by critics.

